US Politics

Pelosi to Form Select Committee to Oversee US Coronavirus Relief

By Reuters
April 02, 2020 02:36 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. accompanied by legislators, signs the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security bill.
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, accompanied by other legislators, signs the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she would form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of $2.3 trillion that Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.

In a conference call with reporters, the California Democrat also said she believed the administration of Republican President Donald Trump was "more inclined to be supportive" than Senate Republican leaders of her push for infrastructure spending as part of a fourth major bill in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Congressional Democrats and the Trump administration have been clashing over how to implement the massive coronavirus rescue bill, the largest financial relief bill in U.S. history. When he signed the bill, Trump questioned whether he had to adhere to restrictions on his powers included in it.

Pelosi said lawmakers must ensure aid already approved gets to those who need it most, and a committee was needed to ensure funds "are spent wisely and effectively."

The top House Republican, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, raised several objections to the idea of a select committee, including that it could not be created without a vote and Congress is out until April 20. "It raises questions to me, what the speaker is trying to do with that," McCarthy told reporters on a conference call.

McCarthy said there is already oversight from congressional committees and the new coronavirus laws.

Review favored

Pelosi, whose party has enough votes in the House to create a select committee if it wants, said she also favored an "after action review" later to examine the handling of the pandemic, but the select committee will be for the "here and now." It will have subpoena power, she said. "We want to make sure there are not exploiters out there. ... Where there is money, there is also frequently mischief."

Pelosi said she spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday about tax matters, but "they know that I want to go forward" on infrastructure spending.

"Whatever communication we need to move forward, that will be happening, whether I talk to the president or not," said Pelosi, who has a strained relationship with Trump.

McCarthy said he was open to more infrastructure spending but wanted to focus on implementing coronavirus-related legislation already passed before embarking on more.

Democrats have outlined a $760 billion, five-year infrastructure bill that would fund road repairs, water system improvements, broadband and other projects. They also want $10 billion for community health centers.

Related Stories

The Empire State building is seen in the distance from an empty street, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New…
Economy & Business
Stuck at Home and Jobless, Americans Confront Growing Costs of Coronavirus 
Initial jobless claims rocketed as stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the pandemic — now affecting more than 80 percent of Americans in 39 states — have forced large and small businesses to curtail output or shut altogether   
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:39
FILE - A Google logo is seen at the company's offices in Granary Square, London, Nov. 1, 2018.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts 
Google on Thursday said it is pumping $6.5 million into fact-checkers and nonprofits as it ramps up its the battle against coronavirus misinformation
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:02
This still image taken from a live stream provided by Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti shows Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti displaying…
Coronavirus Outbreak
LA Mayor Urges Mask Use as US Coronavirus Toll Tops 5,000
World health officials concerned about rapid spread of virus with global confirmed cases nearing 1 million 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 04:20
This still image taken from a live stream provided by Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti shows Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti displaying…
Coronavirus Outbreak
LA Mayor Urges Mask Use as US Coronavirus Toll Tops 5,000
World health officials concerned about rapid spread of virus with global confirmed cases nearing 1 million 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 04:20
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Pelosi to Form Select Committee to Oversee US Coronavirus Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. accompanied by legislators, signs the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security bill.
US Politics

Democrats Delay Presidential Convention Until August, Citing Coronavirus

Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe…
US Politics

Biden: Democrats' National Convention May Have to Be Postponed 

Congressional candidates that are running for office and being supported by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee appear onstage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016.
US Politics

Trump Allies Warn Against Feud With Swing State Governor

In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home…
US Politics

US Outlines Plan for Venezuela Transition, Sanctions Relief 

Elliot Abrams - Press Conference USA 02-18