US Politics

Pelosi Pushes Republicans for Quick Coronavirus Aid Deal

By Ken Bredemeier
July 27, 2020 03:53 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 24, 2020, on the…
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2020, on the extension of federal unemployment benefits.

WASHINGTON - Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the White House and Senate Republicans to negotiate quickly Monday to renew expiring federal unemployment benefits for more than 16 million Americans who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the administration of President Donald Trump and Senate leaders prepared to release a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package, Pelosi called for them to immediately come to her office in the U.S. Capitol to work out a deal with Democrats who want a $3 trillion spending plan to bolster the faltering U.S. economy.

“Time is running out," Pelosi said. "If Republicans care about working families, this won't take long.”

But in fractious Washington, Republicans and Democrats are at odds over the continuing amount the federal government should pay unemployed workers, in addition to the less generous amounts they receive from state governments.

The national government has paid millions of jobless workers an extra $600 a week for the last four months, but the stipend expires on Friday. The White House and Republicans want to cut two-thirds of the payments down to $200 a week, while Democrats are pushing to continue the current $600 figure through the end of 2020.

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks to reporters at the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House aides said Sunday the lower amount, along with state assistance, would give workers about 70% of the wages they once earned before being laid off, a figure Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow called “quite generous.”

The two political parties also disagree on other coronavirus assistance, who should get more money and how much. They also are debating whether to grant legal immunity to businesses and their employees from being sued for possibly infecting customers with the coronavirus, as Republicans are proposing over Democratic opposition.

With the Friday deadline looming, the White House and Republican lawmakers have called for passage of a limited coronavirus aid package, with the rest of the details of the assistance hammered out over the coming weeks. But Pelosi has balked at a piecemeal approach.

"We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these issues," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.

But Pelosi attacked the more limited Republican aid plan.

“Children are hungry, families cannot pay the rent, unemployment is expiring, and the Republicans want to pause again and go piecemeal," Pelosi said.

"We have stood ready to negotiate for more than two months," she said. She implored them to come to her office "and get the job done."

Republicans have objected to continuing the larger unemployment payments because more than half of the U.S. jobless workers collected more in unemployment benefits than they were earning while employed.

A May survey also showed that about a fifth of unemployed workers rejected their employers’ offers to return to work because their unemployment checks were higher than their wages on the job.

Nearly 147,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, while more than 4.2 million have been infected, with both figures the highest national totals across the world.

 

Related Stories

Motorists take part in a caravan protest in front of Senator John Kennedy's office at the Hale Boggs Federal Building
USA
Extra US Unemployment Aid Expires as Virus Threatens New States
The $600 weekly bonus is technically set to expire July 31, though this is the last week recipients will get the extra money
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 16:04
USA
Unemployment Falls as US Adds 4.8M New Jobs
President Trump touted improvement during White House press conference Thursday morning
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 08:52
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 5, 2020, in Washington.
USA
Trump Hails Jobs Report but Unemployment Rate Still High
US president pitched himself as key to what he claimed would be a 'rocket ship' economic rebound, and offered that as an argument for his reelection in November
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 12:01
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More stories

2020 USA Votes

Wealthy Donors Pour Millions into Fight over Mail-in Voting 

FILE - A worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2020.
US Politics

Pelosi Pushes Republicans for Quick Coronavirus Aid Deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 24, 2020, on the…
2020 USA Votes

Young Independent Voters Focus on Issues, Not Party

FILE - Young voters wait on line at a polling station at the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles, March 3, 2020.
USA

Twitter, Facebook Become Targets in Trump and Biden Ads

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019…
2020 USA Votes

AP-NORC Poll: Anxiety Props Up Biden, Trump Voters Fervent

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education…