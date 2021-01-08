US Politics

Pelosi, Top General Discuss Preventing Trump Military Actions

By Katherine Gypson
January 08, 2021 03:45 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks about the late Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., during a news conference Dec. 30, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks during a news conference, Dec. 30, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Amid growing concerns about what U.S. President Donald Trump might do during his last days in office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she had asked a top Pentagon general what measures were in place to prevent the president from launching a nuclear weapons attack.

The possibility, while seemingly remote, may be a consideration in a drive by Pelosi and some other national leaders to remove Trump from office even before his term in office ends on January 20.

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley listens before a meeting with Secretary of…
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, photo Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley listens during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic Party colleagues in the House of Representatives.

“The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

Asked to confirm the call had taken place, a spokesman for Milley told VOA, “He answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear code authority.”

The spokesman did not elaborate on what was said during the call.

Illegal order

The president has sole authority to order the launch of a nuclear weapon and does not require the approval of Congress or his military advisers. But if a military commander were to determine, on advice of his lawyers, that such an order was illegal, then the order could be refused.

Past and present Pentagon leaders have also said they would not obey an illegal order from the president.

Pelosi and her colleagues are also anxious to see the president held accountable for his role in inciting the mob that overran the U.S. Capitol this week, delaying the certification of the election of President-elect Joe Biden and leading to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

A move to impeach Trump for the second time – if he was convicted in the Republican-led Senate — would also have the effect of preventing him from ever again holding federal office.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Dec. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Dec. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Democratic congressional leaders have also called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which offers an alternative and perhaps quicker way to remove the president from office. Pence has not responded but has reportedly told colleagues he does not favor such action.

Passed in the 1960s, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows for the temporary transfer of power from the president to the vice president if the president is incapacitated, with the approval of the majority of the Cabinet. But analysts say that option could be difficult to exercise with just days left in Trump's presidency.

Power can be reclaimed

“It's also very difficult in a situation in which the president is not in a coma or not otherwise physically incapacitated so that he can't function or operate, because under the 25th Amendment, once it is invoked, the president can notify Congress that he is able to discharge the powers of the office and take that power back,” said John Hudak, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi warned that if Pence did not take action, congressional Democrats would pursue a vote on articles of impeachment.

“The president’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office,” Schumer and Pelosi said Thursday.

An overwhelming number of Democratic lawmakers – and some Republicans – have expressed support for removing Trump from power or censuring his actions. But following Pelosi’s remarks, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy indicated he did not support impeachment.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election, during a news conference on…
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 12, 2020.

“Impeaching the president with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more,” he said.

McCarthy said he had reached out to Biden to plan to speak with him about how to work together to lower tensions and unite the country.

Five people died as a result of the riot Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. The president’s supporters overwhelmed Capitol Police to try to stop a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral votes and certifying Biden’s win. 

Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally on the National Mall and encouraged his supporters to protest the results. The massive security breach by the pro-Trump rioters marked the first time the U.S. Capitol had been invaded since the British entered it during the War of 1812.   

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December 2019 but was acquitted in a trial in the Senate in February 2020. No American president has ever faced two impeachment votes.

Two reasons given

“There are two reasons to pursue impeachment,” said Paul Berman, a professor at the George Washington University School of Law. “One is simply to make it clear that a sitting president inciting an insurrection against the United States government is perhaps the worst thing that a president could ever possibly do. And that statement needs to be made. Second, and more pragmatically, if he were impeached, and convicted, that would prevent him from running for office in the future.”

While it is unlikely U.S. lawmakers have time to return to work to enact the complicated procedures for an impeachment before the end of Trump’s term, analysts say a Senate trial could be held after the president leaves office.

“There's nothing that I can see in the Constitution that would prevent an impeachment trial and conviction from happening in the days after he leaves office,” Berman said. “We need to create accountability that a president cannot do what he did and also because we want to prevent him from holding office ever again.”

Related Stories

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
2020 USA Votes
Trump Says He Will Not Attend Biden’s Inauguration
The U.S. president breaks tradition by not attending successor’s swearing-in that has traditionally signaled a peaceful transfer of power
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 01:39 PM
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in…
USA
Facebook Suspends Trump's Account in Wake of US Capitol Violence
Twitter also temporarily locked Trump’s account, while YouTube remains idle
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 03:25 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
USA
Trump Acknowledges Transition After Calls for His Ouster
Schumer, Pelosi, along with Trump aides, deplore president’s incitement of Wednesday’s attack on US Capitol
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 03:06 PM
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (left) and Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao are seen in this composite image.
USA
Cabinet Secretaries Chao, DeVos Resign, Citing Trump-Fueled Violence on Capitol Hill
Chao and DeVos join growing list of Trump administration officials who are stepping down after deadly violence at Capitol
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 12:48 PM
Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson

Katherine Gypson is a reporter for VOA’s News Center in Washington, D.C.  Prior to joining VOA in 2013, Katherine produced documentary and public affairs programming in Afghanistan, Tunisia and Turkey. She also produced and co-wrote a 12-episode road-trip series for Pakistani television exploring the United States during the 2012 presidential election. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from American University. Follow her @kgyp

More stories

US Politics

Pelosi, Top General Discuss Preventing Trump Military Actions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks about the late Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., during a news conference Dec. 30, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
2020 USA Votes

US Law Enforcement Authorities Step Up Investigation of Capitol Hill Riots

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a gas mask as he protests after storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in…
USA

Black Leaders Cheer Georgia Success, Push for More Progress

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves to supporters during a drive-in rally, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
USA

Police Officer's Death Intensifies US Capitol Siege Questions

A U.S. Capitol Police officer wears a black band over his badge in honor of officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday night
VOA News on China

Beijing Warns US Will Pay 'Heavy Price' if UN Ambassador Goes to Taiwan

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…