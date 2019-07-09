US Politics

Plan by Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Declare Climate Emergency

By Associated Press
July 9, 2019 02:16 PM
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders pauses while speaking during a forum in Miama, Florida, June 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are teaming up on a plan that would designate climate change as an emergency, and at least one of Sanders' fellow Democratic presidential candidates is planning to sign on.

The measure to be introduced in the House on Tuesday is designed to highlight Democrats' focus on global warming and push back against President Donald Trump, who's declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.
 
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is competing with Sanders for the support of liberal voters in the presidential primary, plans to sign onto the resolution when it's introduced in the Senate, according to a spokeswoman.

Sanders tells reporters that ``strong American leadership'' is needed to compel effective worldwide action on climate change.

 

