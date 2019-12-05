US Politics

Poll: Support for Warren Drops to Lowest Since August in White House Race

By Reuters
December 05, 2019 11:11 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party,…
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK - Support for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren dropped nationally to its lowest level in four months, and nearly one in three potential Democratic primary voters say they do not know which candidate to pick with the first nominating contests less than two months away, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll.

The poll, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, found the level of indecision has jumped among of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents after an already wide slate of candidates underwent a considerable amount of recent turnover ahead of the November 2020 election.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California quit the race this week, and two new candidates, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, jumped in the race late last month.

The latest poll found that support declined for all of the top candidates, including Warren, when compared with a similar poll that ran on Nov. 20-22.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.

Support dropped by 2 percentage points for former Vice President Joe Biden to 19%. It fell by 3 points for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont to 14%, and it declined by 1 point to 6% for Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Bloomberg, a billionaire media mogul, entered the race as the fifth-most popular candidate with 4% support.

Support for Warren dropped by 2 points to 9% in the national poll, the worst showing for the U.S. senator from Massachusetts in the Reuters/Ipsos poll since August.

To be sure, Warren is still among the most popular candidates in Iowa, which will be holding its nominating contest on Feb. 3, and she is also among the top candidates in other early primary states. But nationally, Warren has slipped as her rivals for the nomination criticized her proposal for extending government-paid healthcare to all Americans as too costly.

Meantime, 31% of Democrats and independents said they "don't know" which candidate to support. That is the highest level of indecision measured in Reuters/Ipsos poll dating back to mid-April.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 719 adults who identify as Democrats, independents and politically unaffiliated. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 4 percentage points.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Culinary Union members cheer as they rally in support of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and…
US Politics
Powerful Union to Host Biden, Warren, Sanders in Nevada
Nevada's powerful casino workers' Culinary Union is holding a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 14:42
FILE - U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, Jan. 27, 2019.
US Politics
Kamala Harris Exit Points to Hurdles Facing Minority Candidates
California senator cloaked her presidential campaign in the promise of becoming the first black woman in the White House — that wasn't enough for donors and supporters, including black voters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 23:51
Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg during remarks to the media at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop…
US Politics
Democrat Warren Accuses Rival Bloomberg of Trying to Buy US Presidential Election
Michael Bloomberg, 77, a media mogul who will use his personal fortune to spend freely on his campaign and has said he will not take donations, officially jumped into the White House race as a moderate Democrat on Sunday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 17:52
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 26, 2019.
US Politics
Democrats Aim to Catch Up to Trump's 2020 Cash Advantage
Two billionaire White House hopefuls join established party groups to target the president in key battleground states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 12:00
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section