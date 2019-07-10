US Politics

'Racist Fool:' Congresswoman Omar Responds to Disparaging Fox News Host

By VOA News
July 10, 2019 02:15 PM
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, July 6, 2019.
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, July 6, 2019.

VOA Congressional Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, after he claimed she hated the U.S. in a segment the night before. She called the three-minute video an example of "white racist supremacist rhetoric."

"I truly believe [Carlson] is a racist fool," Omar told reporters, later adding, "The fact that he doesn't get the opportunity to ban me from this country and now he gets to call me a congresswoman, I'm sure pisses him off, but he'll eventually get used to it."

On Fox Tuesday evening, Carlson denounced Omar as ungrateful for the opportunities the U.S. afforded her as an immigrant.

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, March 2, 2017.

As a child, Omar fled war in Somalia with her family, living in a Kenyan refugee camp for four years before obtaining asylum in the U.S. Her election to Congress in 2018 marked a number of firsts — Omar was one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, among other records.

Carlson said that despite her success, Omar has "undisguised contempt" for the U.S., describing her as a product of an unsustainable, "dangerous" immigration system.

"She's a living fire alarm, a warning to the rest of us we better change our immigration system immediately, or else," Carlson said.

He referenced a Washington Post article in which Omar said she was disappointed by injustice in the U.S. 

Omar initially responded to Carlson Tuesday night on Twitter, dismissing him as a racist in a sentence capped by laughing emojis.

"No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect," she wrote later.

The incident is the latest in a country deeply divided over immigration policy.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall meeting, May 8, 2019, in Milwaukee.
USA
Trump Attacks Fox News in Latest Sign of Strain
President Donald Trump criticized Fox News again Sunday in the latest hint that he is souring on what has been his favorite and most faithful news outlet. As part of a flurry of afternoon tweets, Trump took the conservative network to task for interviewing Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana. "Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
May 19, 2019
FOX News Channel anchor Chris Wallace concludes his interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand on Special Report, in Washington, Feb. 25, 2019.
US Politics
Democrats Bar Fox News from Hosting Debates   
The Democratic Party is excluding Fox News from hosting any primary candidate debates this year after a magazine article revealed details of the network's cozy ties with The White House. "Recent reporting in The New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration, and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates," Democratic…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
March 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News