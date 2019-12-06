US Politics

Sanders Announces $150B Plan to Expand Broadband Access

By Associated Press
December 06, 2019 09:19 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in…
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign stop, Nov. 24, 2019, in Hillsboro, N.H.

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is promising to invest $150 billion to bring high-speed internet to “every household in America” while breaking up and better regulating monopolies he says currently limit access to drive up their profits.
                   
The Vermont senator on Friday unveiled a plan providing that funding in infrastructure grants and technical assistance to states and municipalities through Green New Deal climate-change fighting initiatives, allowing them to build what he called “publicly owned and democratically controlled, co-operative or open access broadband networks.”
                   
Sanders also wants to set aside $7.5 billion to increase high-speed broadband in Native American communities nationwide and increase funding for the Federal Communications Commission's Office of Native Affairs and Policy.
                   
Citing FCC data, Sanders said that in rural areas, about 30% of Americans lack access to broadband internet access.
                   
The senator also says that, as president, he'd require all internet service providers to offer a “Basic Internet Plan” providing “quality broadband speeds at an affordable price.” He also vowed to break up internet service provider and cable monopolies, prohibit service advisers from providing content and wipe out “anticompetitive” mergers.
                   
“It is outrageous that across the country millions of Americans and so many of our communities do not have access to affordable high-speed internet,” Sanders said in a statement.
                   
He isn't the only Democratic presidential hopeful promising to improve internet access in rural areas and other under-served communities. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to create a “public option for broadband” managed by a new Office of Broadband Access using an $85 billion federal grant. Former Vice President Joe Biden has released a plan to revitalize rural America that includes a $20 billion investment in rural broadband infrastructure.

Related Stories

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People, on the Texas State University campus in Houston, April 24, 2019.
US Politics
Bernie Sanders Calls for Breaking Up Big Agriculture Monopolies
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Sunday proposed a sweeping agriculture and rural investment plan to break up big agriculture monopolies and shift farm subsidies toward small family farmers.   "I think a farmer that produces the food we eat may be almost as important as some crook on Wall Street who destroys the economy," Sanders said during a campaign event in Osage, a town of fewer than 4,000 people. "Those of us who come from rural America have…
FILE - In this June 2, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. Sanders is lambasting Walmart’s board including its CEO for paying its workers what he describes as “starvation wages” and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company’s board. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
US Politics
Bernie Sanders Urges Walmart to Boost Starvation Wages'
Speaking at Walmart's shareholder meeting, US senator and Democratic presidential hopeful presented a proposal asking the company to give hourly employees a seat on its board and raise base wages to $15 an hour
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/08/2019 - 07:38
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 26, 2019.
US Politics
Democrats Aim to Catch Up to Trump's 2020 Cash Advantage
Two billionaire White House hopefuls join established party groups to target the president in key battleground states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 12:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section