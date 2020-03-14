Sanders Wins Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses, 4 Delegates

WASHINGTON - Senator Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucuses Saturday, grabbing four of the six delegates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the other two. This trimmed Biden's lead to 154 delegates in The Associated Press delegate count.

Saturday was the first time Sanders had a bigger delegate day than Biden since Nevada's caucuses on February 22. Since then, Biden swamped the Vermont senator in South Carolina, in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests and on this past Tuesday, when six states voted.

Nola Hix, chair of the U.S. territory's Democratic Party, said 134 people caucused Saturday on the Pacific island chain of about 53,000 people.