Sen. Bernie Sanders Home in Vermont After Heart Attack

By Associated Press
October 5, 2019 07:58 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, and his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, left, depart…
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife depart Burlington International Airport after disembarking a plane, Oct. 5, 2019, in South Burlington, Vt.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back at his Vermont home after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas.

The plane carrying the 78-year-old senator arrived in Vermont just before 6 p.m. Saturday, one day after he was released from a hospital.

As he left the airport he told reporters "I'm feeling great, thank you." 

He was then driven home in a motorcade where he was greeted by family at the front door.

Sanders was attending a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital. 

Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart. 

The doctors said the rest of his stay was "uneventful with good expected progress." 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
USA
Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders Undergoes Procedure for Blocked Artery
Campaign senior adviser says Senator Sanders is 'in good spirits' and will be 'resting up over the next few days'
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 12:28
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum, July 5, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
US Politics
Sanders ‘Up and About,' Will Be in Next Democratic Presidential Debate
Sanders has been among the top contenders in a crowded Democratic presidential race, but the health scare could renew questions about his age
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 16:40
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign stop in…
US Politics
Sanders Had Heart Attack, Doctors Confirm as He Is Released
Sanders, 78, said he felt 'great,' according to a statement from his campaign
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 19:23
