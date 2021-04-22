US Politics

Sen. Tim Scott to Deliver Republicans’ Rebuttal to Biden Address

By Associated Press
April 22, 2021 09:39 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2021, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., departs Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott will deliver…
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2021, photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., departs Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott will deliver Republicans’ rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

WASHINGTON - Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the Republicans' rebuttal to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress next week.

Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, will serve as the face of the party after Biden addresses the nation Wednesday. Considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, Scott is a leading Republican voice on race and criminal justice reform and is popular with the pro-Donald Trump and moderate wings of the party.

The selection underscores the party's efforts to unite and expand its appeal after a bruising 2020 cycle that saw them lose the White House and both chambers of Congress.

"Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference, he is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement announcing the selection. "As Senator Scott likes to say, he is living his mother's American dream, and he has dedicated his career to creating more opportunity for our fellow citizens who need it most."

Biden is set to address lawmakers just before he marks his 100th day in office. The speech — much like a State of the Union address, which presidents don't deliver until their second year in office — will give Biden the opportunity to update the American public on his progress and make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month.

In a statement, Scott said he was honored by the selection and looked forward to having "an honest conversation with the American people."

"We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America," he said.

Scott, a senator since 2013 and a former congressman whose grandfather picked cotton as a child, was initially reluctant to focus on race in his political career. But he has increasingly talked about his experiences living as a Black man in America amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and police tactics.

In an interview with The Associated Press last year, he talked in emotional terms about how often he had been pulled over by law enforcement, including for failing to signal early enough for a lane change — or, as he called it, stopped for "driving while Black."

"I'm thinking to myself how blessed and lucky I am to have 18 different encounters and to have walked away from each encounter," he said.

Related Stories

Biden Sets Ambitious CO2 Target at Virtual Global Summit on Climate Change 
00:02:52
Science & Health
Biden Sets Ambitious CO2 Target at Virtual Global Summit on Climate Change 
 President Joe Biden has kicked off a two-day virtual global Summit on Climate with a pledge to substantially reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and double annual climate change funding to developing countries by 2024.  Forty world leaders as well as climate activists and representatives of international organizations are attending the summit, as VOA’s White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 04:24 PM
A view inside the Tzitzernakaberd memorial to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, in the Armenian capital Yerevan,…
Europe
Biden Preparing to Recognize Armenian Genocide, Officials Say
Turkey warns of strained relations if US leader takes step
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 02:25 AM
FILE - President Joe Biden removes his mask to speak at a news conference at the White House, in Washington, April 14, 2021.
USA
Biden Expresses Confidence US Can Supply COVID Vaccines Abroad
US has been criticized for not doing more to help other countries hit hard by the pandemic get vaccine doses
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 05:34 PM
FILE - An Afghan woman carries a container of vegetable oil donated by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 26, 2011.
South & Central Asia
Biden Administration Seeking $300 Million in Aid to Afghanistan
The announcement comes as US troops prepare to leave the country by Sept. 11
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 05:08 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

Student Union

College Voters Overwhelmingly Approve of Biden's Job in Office

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on a screen as European Council President Charles Michel attends a virtual Global Climate…
Science & Health

Biden's Climate Pledge: Not Easy, Not Impossible

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on a screen as European Council President Charles Michel attends a virtual Global Climate…
US Politics

Sen. Tim Scott to Deliver Republicans’ Rebuttal to Biden Address

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2021, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., departs Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott will deliver…
USA

Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is joined by fellow Democrats as he speaks at a news conference.
USA

US House Passes DC Statehood Bill on Party-Line Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds up a photograph of her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., with Eleanor Roosevelt, as she speaks about the long fight for DC statehood during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, April 22, 2021, in Washington.