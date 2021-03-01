US Politics

Senate Committee Advances Biden’s AG Nominee

By VOA News
March 01, 2021 02:48 PM
Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., as…
Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 22, 2021.

President Joe Biden’s choice for attorney general, Merrick Garland, moved one step closer to confirmation Monday when the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance his nomination to the full Senate.

Garland received bipartisan support from the committee with a final vote of 15-7.

The vote comes one week after Garland was questioned by the committee.

During his appearance before the committee, Garland said one of his top priorities would be investigating the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.

He also said enforcing civil rights would be prioritized.

In his testimony, Garland stressed the importance of preserving the independence of the attorney general, saying he will "be the lawyer not for any individual but for the people of the United States."

He also sought to assure Republican lawmakers that he has no intention of curbing investigations started by attorneys general appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Garland said he had not discussed the current federal investigation of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, with the new U.S. leader. The investigation involves the younger Biden’s overseas financial transactions and tax considerations. Both Bidens have said there was no wrongdoing.

Related Stories

Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary…
US Politics
Five Takeaways from Merrick Garland's Confirmation Hearing
President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general sat Monday for his first of two days of questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 09:10 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Attorney General Judge Merrick Garland speaks…
USA
Garland Says Laws Must be ‘Fairly and Faithfully Enforced’
Judge Merrick Garland is US President Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 02:26 AM
Judge Merrick Garland is seated to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U.S. Attorney General on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Feb. 22, 2021.
USA
US Attorney General Nominee Merrick Garland Vows Full Probe of Storming of Capitol 
One of Biden’s most important Cabinet picks, Garland says he is committed to keeping politics out of prosecutorial decisions 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 06:30 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

US Politics

Senate Committee Advances Biden’s AG Nominee

Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., as…
USA

Trump Assails Biden, Hints at 2024 Run for White House

USA

Trump Rejoins US Political Fray at Conservative Conclave

Former U.S. President Donald Trump supporter Kelly Fitzer waves a flag outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. Feb. 28, 2021.
USA

Durham Remains Special Counsel Overseeing Trump-Russia Probe

FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. U.S…
US Politics

Republicans Hold Annual Conference With Trump Still at Center Stage 

FILE PHOTO: Memorabilia are shown for sale outside the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S…