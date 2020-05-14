US Politics

Senator Burr Quits as Committee Chair Amid Stock Sale Probe   

By VOA News
May 14, 2020 06:11 PM
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) listens as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg…
FILE - Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr has stepped down as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee while the FBI investigates allegations that he sold stocks using inside information about the coronavirus update.  

“The work the Intelligence Committee and its members do is too important to risk hindering in any way. I believe this step is necessary to allow the Committee to continue its essential work free of external distractions,” Burr said in a brief statement.  

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he agreed with Burr that stepping down is in the committee’s best interest.    

President Donald Trump told reporters he knows nothing about the case against Burr and said it is “too bad” the senator is stepping aside.  

Burr’s resignation from the committee takes effect on Friday. 

He decided to give up his important chairmanship after FBI agents seized his cellphone Wednesday from his Washington home.  

Burr is suspected of using inside information that the coronavirus pandemic was about to send stock prices plummeting.  

The day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high of 29,551 on Feb. 13, Burr sold off several of his holdings worth as much as $1.7 million.  

The Washington Post reported Burr had access to classified intelligence reports that warned of calamitous consequences from the pandemic. 

The investigative journalism website ProPublica reported last week that Burr’s brother-in-law Gerald Fauth — a member of the National Mediation Board — also sold his shares valued between $97,000 and $280,000.  

Burr denies using information he received as a senator to sell his stocks. His attorney, Alice Fisher, says her client “participated in the stock market based on public information, and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on Feb. 13 with Mr. Fauth." 

Federal law prohibits anyone using inside information unavailable to the public and ordinary stockholders to profit in the stock market.

A separate act signed by former President Barack Obama in 2012 specifically applies the ban on insider trading to politicians and public officials.

Burr was one of three senators to vote against the act. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Senate Votes to Renew Federal Surveillance Powers 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. …
US Politics

Senator Burr Quits as Committee Chair Amid Stock Sale Probe   

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) listens as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Whistleblower Testifies on ‘Scientific Integrity’ in US Coronavirus Response

Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Eyes China Crackdown as Coronavirus Retribution

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he departs on Marine One, May 14, 2020, in Washington.
USA

'A Pressure Cooker': Pa. Governor Aims to Contain GOP Revolt

Patrons enjoy their takeout on the deck at Redfin Blues restaurant, overlooking the Allegheny River, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020…