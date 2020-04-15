US Politics

Senator Warren Endorses Democratic Presidential Hopeful Biden

By VOA News
Updated April 15, 2020 11:50 AM
FILE - From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen Bernie Sanders, former VP Joe Biden
FILE - Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to supporters and volunteers, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday, declaring the former vice president is a proven leader who is best able to move the country forward.

"Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government — and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," Warren said in a video posted on Twitter.

"He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods," Warren added. "And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American."

Warren, a progressive Biden opponent before she ended her 2020 presidential campaign last month, is the third high-profile person to endorse him this week as the Democratic Party seeks to unify before the November general election.

Fellow progressive and independent Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Biden on Monday after suspending his campaign last week, one day before former president Barack Obama endorsed his former vice president.

Endorsements from Warren and Sanders could help Biden win support from the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

Biden has sought to embrace his former opponents by adopting some of their political positions. In March, Biden announced his support for the repeal of parts of a law that made it harder to declare bankruptcy. Biden and Warren clashed over the issue more than 15 years ago when then-Senator Biden supported the proposal and Warren opposed it as a bankruptcy expert and professor at Harvard University.

"Among all the other candidates I competed with in the Democratic primary, there's no one who I've agreed with 100% of the time over the years," Warren said. "Joe Biden was there at the very moment I became a senator — he swore me in. And when he did, he said, 'You gave me hell! And you're gonna do a great job.'" 
 

