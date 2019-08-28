US Politics

Socialist Kicks Off Long Shot US Presidential Bid 

By Agence France-Presse
August 28, 2019 05:29 PM
Jerome Segal speaks after being announced as the Bread and Roses Party 2020 Presidential nominee during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on August 28, 2019. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN
Jerome Segal speaks after being announced as the Bread and Roses Party's 2020 presidential nominee during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Aug. 28, 2019.

WASHINGTON - He admires 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders for his leftist views, but avowed socialist Jerome Segal launched his own U.S. presidential bid Wednesday, calling for comprehensive societal transformation including an "enormous redistribution of wealth." 

In a country that has largely embraced two-party politics for more than 200 years, the head of the new Bread and Roses Party acknowledged he has virtually no chance of victory. 
 
But Segal, who floats the idea of a maximum income of 20 times what workers at the bottom make, seeks a "flatter social pyramid" and envisions a transition to a less competitive, more meaningful life. He said he would be successful if he got socialist talking points into the campaign. 
 
"We offer a reformulation of the American dream, to have a modest but secure income sufficient for meeting core needs, with expanding leisure to do those things that matter most," Segal, 75, told reporters. 
 
The Democratic Party has tilted leftward since Republican President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration. 
 
While some of its leading candidates, namely Sanders of Vermont and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, offer progressive prescriptions such as universal health care, Trump and his Republicans have sought to brand much of the Democratic field as "socialists." 
 
Segal, a Maryland professor and political activist who ran unsuccessfully for the Senate last year, is one of the first socialists to seek the presidency since Norman Thomas, who ran six times under the Socialist Party banner beginning in 1928. 

'Nimble' variety
 
But Segal said he's selling a "nimble," newer form of socialism that, while offering ideological pillars such as guaranteed employment, could serve as a template for other candidates. 
 
"I think we've got things to offer Bernie ... things to offer Elizabeth Warren, and things to offer [Democratic front-runner] Joe Biden," he said. 
 
Segal insisted he will not be a 2020 spoiler and said he won't interfere with any Democratic challenger to Trump. 
 
"We're not going to run in any state in which people voting for us is likely to help Donald Trump become president," Segal told AFP. "It's too important." 
 
He vowed not to campaign in battlegrounds like Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania. Democrat Hillary Clinton lost those swing states by 80,000 votes in 2016, while third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein notched a combined 556,000 votes there. 
 
Segal also said he would avoid campaigning in Florida, where the 2000 race was decided by 537 votes in favor of Republican George Bush, after liberal third-party candidate Ralph Nader received nearly 100,000 votes in the state. 

Related Stories

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. Stephen…
US Politics
White House Hopeful Gabbard Pauses Campaign - for Army Drills in Indonesia
Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress and its first Samoan American, is among the youngest candidates in the Democratic field
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 08/12/2019 - 22:46
Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks during a news conference where he announced his decision not to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2019.
US Politics
Tom Steyer Launches 2020 Campaign After Saying He Wouldn't
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, reversing course after deciding earlier this year that he would forgo a run
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 09:55
Trump Launches 'Keep America Great' Re-election Campaign
00:03:07
US Politics
Trump Launches 'Keep America Great' Re-election Campaign
President Donald Trump officially kicked-off his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday evening. With its 29 Electoral College votes, Florida is one of the biggest swing states in the nation, and taking it is key to winning a second term. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Orlando.
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse