Stacey Abrams Book on Voting Rights to be Published in June

By Associated Press
January 07, 2020 08:43 PM
FILE - Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams speaks during an election-night watch party, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
NEW YORK - Stacey Abrams has a new book coming out next summer that will focus on her signature cause, voting rights.

Henry Holt and Company announced Tuesday that "Our Time is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America" is scheduled for June 2020. Based on research and her run for Georgia governor in 2018, her book calls for reforms that make it easier for people to vote. Abrams, a Democrat, narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp last year in a campaign that raised numerous questions about everything from the purging of voter rolls to the limited access to voting booths in black precincts.

"The future of our democracy depends on correcting all that is wrong with our elections process, including the insidious practice of voter suppression," Abrams said in a statement. "And we must remind voters of their power to be seen and to demand action not simply on election days but every day."

Abrams, 46, is widely regarded as a rising star in the Democratic Party and has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate in the 2020 election. Now heading the voting rights organization Fair Fight, she is a former Georgia state legislator and author of "Lead From the Outside." She was the first African American woman to be a major party nominee for governor.

 

 

