US Politics

Third Democrat Jumps Into Georgia's US Senate Race

By Associated Press
August 27, 2019 11:34 AM
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., returns to the chamber following a meeting with fellow Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., returns to the chamber following a meeting with fellow Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ATLANDA, GA. - A third Georgia Democrat jumped into the race to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue on Tuesday for a seat that could help dictate the fate of the Senate in 2020.

Business executive and 2018 candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico announced her candidacy with a campaign video taking aim at Perdue's close ties to President Donald Trump.

“Senator David Perdue and Republican leaders in Washington have failed Georgia families and communities: from farmers suffering under the GOP-led trade war, to the families at risk of losing their healthcare as Republicans try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act,” Amico said in a statement.

Perdue, a former business executive, has emerged as a close ally of President Donald Trump since his election in 2014.

Amico joins former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Clarkston mayor Ted Terry seeking the Democratic nomination.

Her announcement comes just weeks after the auto transportation company she is executive chairwoman of filed for bankruptcy, citing unsustainable labor costs compared to its non-unionized competitors.

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Nathan Brand called Amico a “failed business executive” in an emailed statement and touted Perdue's “positive record of delivering results for all of Georgia.”

Related Stories

Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
00:02:14
USA
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Joe Walsh, Conservative Radio Host, Announces GOP Presidential Challenge to Trump in 2020
FILE - U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, speaks at a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2019.
US Politics
Congressman Will Hurd, Lone Black House Republican, Won't Run Again
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, an ex-CIA undercover officer and the lone African-American Republican in the House, says he won't seek a third House term in next year's elections
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/01/2019 - 21:51
U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (l) and Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019.
USA
Parade of Democrats Address National Party Activists
More than a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their way to California to curry favor with national party activists from around country
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 13:30
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press