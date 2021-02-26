US Politics

Trump Allies Show Fealty to Former President With Golden Statue

By Reuters
February 26, 2021 07:45 PM
A statue of former president Donald Trump on display at the merchandise show at the Conservative Political Action Conference …
A statue of former President Donald Trump is displayed at the merchandise show at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

WASHINGTON - U.S. conservatives praised Donald Trump at an annual gathering Friday, even unveiling a golden statue of the former president, showing he remains a Republican political force despite violent scenes in Washington last month.

Prominent congressional conservatives — including Senators Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley and Representatives Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz — were among the Trump loyalists speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, which Trump will address on Sunday.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. …
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

"Let me tell you something: Donald Trump ain’t going anywhere," Senator Ted Cruz said.

Trump's tumultuous final weeks in office saw his supporters launch a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to try to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, a win that Trump falsely claimed was tainted by widespread fraud.

Golden statue

If there was any doubt that CPAC this year was devoted to Trump, the statue of the former president, dressed in a blue jacket, red tie, and red, white and blue boxing shorts, was on display at the conference site.

The statue drew instant derision online.

"Idol worship isn't conservative. #RestoreOurGop," Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the January 6 attack, said on Twitter.

Gaetz declared himself part of the "pro-Trump, America First" wing of the conservative movement. "We're not really a wing, we're the whole body," he said.

He also appeared to forecast a future role for Trump, who is pondering another run for president in 2024: "Trump may not have drained the swamp all the way – yet."

Trump is expected to speak Sunday about the future of the party and lay out policy differences within a group riven by differences in the wake of his four years in office.

"The divide right now is between the 'Beltway elites' and the conservative grassroots around the country," said a Trump adviser who helped prepare the speech.

Trump will also offer rhetoric critical of Biden.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. …
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Trump supporters at the conference on Friday repeated some of his false claims, arguing that they justified new restrictions on voting.

In addition to the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, seven Senate Republicans voted to convict him of inciting insurrection, although the 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

Some advisers say they want Trump not to use his speech to relitigate the election at length but instead offer a road map to Republicans' regaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 congressional elections.

2024 candidacy?

The prospect of Trump, 74, running for president again in 2024 complicates life for other Republican presidential hopefuls, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence, who was in the Capitol with his family when rioters stormed in chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" was not expected to attend this year's CPAC.

CPAC is an event organized by the American Conservative Union, whose chairman, Matt Schlapp, is close to Trump. It is a prime venue for speakers who want to gauge interest in whether they should run for president based on the enthusiasm they generate.

Many Republicans think Trump will flirt with another run to freeze the 2024 field but believe he will ultimately opt out of running. Trump himself has mused privately to advisers that he would like to run.

 
 
 

Related Stories

In this Jan. 19, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington. The…
US Politics
Trump Supporters Want to 'Blow Up' Capitol, Police Chief Warns
Threats suggest extremists could target the building during an address by President Joe Biden
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:05 PM
FILE - A woman holds an enlarged replica of a green card during a rally to demand immigration reform, Los Angeles, California, Oct. 5, 2013.
Immigration
Biden Revokes Trump Ban on Many Green Card Applicants
Former President Trump issued ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to pandemic; Biden said measure prevented families from reuniting in US and harmed US businesses
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 09:55 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Facebook's Oversight Board Has Received Appeal From 'User' in Trump Ban Case
Facebook handed the case to its independent board in January after it blocked Trump's access to his accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the storming of the US Capitol by the former president’s supporters
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 05:59 PM
FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it…
USA
Supreme Court Will Not Halt Trump Tax Record Turnover
Action Monday is apparent culmination of lengthy legal battle that had already reached high court once before
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 10:16 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Blackwater founder Erik Prince arrives for a closed meeting with members of the House…
Africa
UN Report Finds Trump Ally Violated Libya Arms Embargo, US Media Says
Report says Prince deployed foreign mercenaries, weapons to strongman Khalifa Haftar
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 03:40 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

Trump Allies Show Fealty to Former President With Golden Statue

A statue of former president Donald Trump on display at the merchandise show at the Conservative Political Action Conference …
US Politics

FBI Monitoring Domestic Extremists Who Might Threaten Biden’s Speech to Congress

A security fence topped with concertina wire surrounds the grounds of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 19,…
USA

Biden Visits Texas to Survey Storm Damage

U.S. President Joe Biden tours Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas
US Politics

Native American Nominee’s Grilling Raises Questions on Bias

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., listens during the Senate Committee on Energy and…
USA

US House to Vote on $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/26/21 House expected to pass COVID relief bill, but without $15 minimum wage to be included.