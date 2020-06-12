US Politics

Trump to Give Acceptance Speech in Florida

By VOA News
Updated June 12, 2020 01:40 AM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a tour of Puritan Medical Products medical swab manufacturing facility, June 5, 2020, in Guilford, Maine.

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his nomination speech in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, the Republican National Committee announced Thursday.

The Republican National Convention had been scheduled for Charlotte, North Carolina, but the national committee said Thursday that some convention activities, including Trump’s acceptance speech, will be moved to Florida.

Trump has said that he wants his speech delivered in a fully attended arena, without social distancing and without people wearing masks, measures widely used around the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Thursday that the Republicans “are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville.” She added that Florida “is crucial in the path to victory in 2020” and the Republicans are looking forward “to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State.”

The office of North Carolina Gov. Ray Cooper, who is a Democrat, had tried to work out a plan with the Republicans that included coronavirus considerations in staging the convention.

Some events will remain in North Carolina, however, because of contractual agreements.

The U.S. has more than 2 million COVID-19 cases, and more than 113,000 people have died from the disease.

