Trump Goes to Hospital for ‘Routine’ Checkup

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to a military hospital Saturday afternoon for what the White House said was an early start to his annual health checkup.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump, 73, was deemed fit by his official physician, U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley, following an examination in early February at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The president, who has a taste for red meat and fast food, does not drink alcohol or smoke. He is not known to have had any significant medical issues since becoming president in January 2017 but has a history of elevated cholesterol and had been taking a low daily dose of aspirin for cardiac health.

Four hours of tests

On February 8, Trump underwent four hours of routine tests at Walter Reed with Conley supervising a panel of 11 different board-certified specialists.

Following the annual examination, Conley, in a memo to the White House, said the president was “in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency and beyond.”

That was the second such physical exam of his presidency. Questions were raised about the true health of the president after the first one in 2018.

The motorcade of President Donald Trump waits at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Nov. 16, 2019.

The White House doctor at the time, Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, declared Trump in “excellent health,” attributing it to “incredibly good genes.”

The physician also declared that he had told the president he “might live to be 200 years old” if Trump would just eat food that was more healthful.

After the 2018 physical, Jackson told reporters the president weighed 108 kilograms (239 pounds) and could reasonably lose approximately 4 to 7 kilograms (10 to 15 pounds).

Jackson said Trump would undergo a colonoscopy in 2019. The procedure apparently was not performed in February of this year.

Jackson also said the president got a perfect score on a screening for cognitive impairment and was “mentally very sharp.”

Nomination

Jackson later was nominated by Trump to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, but the admiral withdrew his name after allegations of misconduct surfaced, including accusations he improperly dispensed medication.



The admiral denied the allegations, which Trump called “lies.”

The president subsequently recommended Jackson for a second star (higher military rank) and subsequently promoted him to White House chief medical adviser.