US Politics

Trump to GOP: Support Candidates Who 'Stand for Our Values' 

By Associated Press
June 05, 2021 10:00 PM
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5,…
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention, June 5, 2021, in Greenville, N.C.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republicans to support those candidates who share his values in next year's midterm elections as he launched a new phase of his post-presidency.

Trump teased the prospect of presidential bid of his own in 2024 but vowed first to be an active presence on the campaign trail for his allies in next year's fight for control of Congress.

"The survival of America depends on our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year," Trump said.

Trump delivered his latest comments in a speech to hundreds of Republican officials and activists gathered for the North Carolina GOP convention, the opening appearance in what is expected to be a new phase of rallies and public events.

Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa took a shot at Trump in a statement released ahead of his speech.

"More than 400,000 dead Americans, millions of jobs lost and recklessly dangerous rhetoric is apparently not enough for Republicans to break with a loser president who cost them the White House, Senate and House," Moussa said.

Other appearances considered

The former Republican president, who has been out of office for more than four months and banned from his preferred social media accounts, hopes to use events like the North Carolina gathering to elevate his voice ahead of another potential presidential run.

His advisers are considering appearances in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Georgia to help bolster midterm candidates and energize voters.

In contrast to the mega rallies that filled sports arenas when Trump was president, he spoke to several hundred North Carolina Republicans seated at dinner tables inside the Greenville convention center Saturday night. Tens of thousands more followed along on internet streams.

Invited to the stage briefly during his remarks, Trump daughter-in-law and North Carolina native Lara Trump announced she would not run for the Senate, citing family obligations.

"I am saying no for now, not no forever," she said.

Minutes later, Trump announced his endorsement of loyalist Representative Ted Budd in the crowded Republican primary in the state's 13th District, adding a slap at former Governor Pat McCrory, who has been critical of Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.

"You can't pick people who have already lost two races and do not stand for our values," Trump said.

Trump devoted much of his remarks to railing against President Joe Biden, who he said was leading "the most radical left-wing administration in history."

While Trump has had to work harder to make his voice heard since leaving office, he remains a commanding force in the Republican Party.

A recent Quinnipiac University national poll found that 66% of Republicans would like to see him run for reelection, though the same number of Americans overall said they would prefer he didn't.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary…
USA
Ex-Counsel Tells Congress of Trump Efforts to Undercut Russia Probe, Democrats Say 
Don McGahn, who served as Trump's presidential lawyer for nearly two years before resigning in October 2018, testified in a daylong, closed-door session before the House Judiciary Committee
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 09:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Former President…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Facebook Suspends Trump for at Least Two Years
Independent oversight board upholds block imposed after January 6 riot at Capitol
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 04:52 PM
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021,…
US Politics
'I'll Likely Never See Eye to Eye with Trump on Jan. 6', Pence Says
Former vice president says he will ‘always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years’
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:47 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 16, 2017 US President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator after escorting Martin…
USA
Trump Shuts Down Blog, Nearly Erasing Online Presence
'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,' which debuted less than a month ago, 'will not be returning,' senior aide Jason Miller says
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 04:06 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

USA

Key Democratic Senator Voices Opposition to Voting Law Reforms

FILE - Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat representing the state of West Virginia, is surrounded by reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021.
US Politics

Trump to GOP: Support Candidates Who 'Stand for Our Values' 

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5,…
USA

Infrastructure Bill Would Upgrade Aging US Waterways System

starved rock lock and dam
US Politics

JPMorgan Freezes Donations to Republicans who Contested 2020 Election

A Chase ATM is open, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation’s largest bank by assets, said its…
USA

Ex-Counsel Tells Congress of Trump Efforts to Undercut Russia Probe, Democrats Say 

FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary…