US Politics

Trump Meets Victims of Religious Persecution at White House

By Reuters
July 17, 2019 11:48 PM
President Donald Trump listens to Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, standing right center, as he meets with survivors of religious persecution in the Oval Office of the White House, July 17, 2019.
President Donald Trump listens to Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, standing right center, as he meets with survivors of religious persecution in the Oval Office of the White House, July 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made religious freedom a centerpiece of his foreign policy, met Wednesday with victims of religious persecution from countries like China, Turkey, North Korea, Iran and Myanmar.

Trump counts evangelical Christians among his core supporters and the State Department is hosting a conference on the topic this week that will be attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Four of the 27 participants in the Oval Office meeting were from China, the White House said: Jewher Ilham, an Uighur Muslim; Yuhua Zhang, a Falun Gong practitioner; Nyima Lhamo, a Tibetan Buddhist; and Manping Ouyang, a Christian.

Ilham told Trump her father was one of many Uighurs “locked up in concentration camps” in the Xinjiang region and that she had not spoken with him since 2017.

China sanctions possible

The Trump administration has been weighing sanctions against Chinese officials over the treatment of the Uighurs, including the Communist Party chief of Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, but has so far held back amid Chinese threats of retaliation.

Relations between the United States and China are already tense over a tit-for-tat trade war, with the United States alleging that China engages in unfair trading practices.

Reuters reported in May that the U.S. administration was considering sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision over the country’s treatment of its Uighur minority, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Nearly two dozen nations at the U.N. Human Rights Council this week urged China to halt persecution of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang, where U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million are held in detention centers.

The Chinese government has traditionally rejected any suggestion that it abuses religious rights and human rights.

Rohingya from Myanmar 

Also present at the meeting were Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, the White House said. On Tuesday, Pompeo announced sanctions against Myanmar military’s Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and other leaders it said were responsible for extrajudicial killings of Rohingya in 2017, barring them from entry to the United States.

Trump’s ambassador for religious freedom, Sam Brownback, said during Wednesday’s meeting that the administration would announce “additional measures” on religious freedom at the State Department meeting Thursday.

Among the other victims who met with Trump were Christians from Myanmar, Vietnam, North Korea, Iran, Turkey, Cuba, Eritrea, Nigeria and Sudan; Muslims from Afghanistan, Sudan, Pakistan and New Zealand; Jews from Yemen and Germany; a practitioner of Cao Dai from Vietnam; and a Yezidi from Iraq.

Related Stories

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the 2018 International Religious Freedom Annual Report at the Department of State in Washington, June 21, 2019.
US Politics
US to Religious Freedom Violators: 'You Will Be Held to Account'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cites Myanmar, Iran and China while releasing the State Department's 2018 Report on International Religious Freedom
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
June 21, 2019
بھارتی شہر نئی دہلی میں ایک شخص میانمار میں روہنگیا مسلمانوں کے خلاف مظالم پر احتجاج کرتے ہوئے
East Asia Pacific
US Watchdog: 16 Countries 'Egregious' Violators of Religious Freedom
An independent U.S. watchdog named 16 nations Monday as "countries of particular concern" for engaging in "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations" of religious freedom.The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, which advises President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Congress, named the 16 countries in its annual survey, saying they were identified…
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
April 29, 2019
FILE - U.S. Reps. Jahana Hayes, D-CT., left, and IIhan Omar, D-Minn., right, walk together after taking a group photo with other members of the freshman class of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Politics
New Somali-American Congresswoman Pushes for Religious Freedom Rules Change
Ilhan Omar is changing the look of Capitol Hill. Omar — one of two lawmakers who will become the first Muslim women ever to serve in the U.S. Congress — wears a headscarf. But her choice of religious head covering is technically banned under the rules of the U.S. House of Representatives. The 116th Congress will be among the most diverse ever. When House Democrats take control of the legislative body this week, they will be changing the rules to reflect that reality.
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
January 03, 2019
FILE - Amos Cao, son of Chinese Rev. John Sanqiang Cao, holds a family photo showing his father (R) in Ann Arbor, Mich., April 10, 2018.
US Politics
US State Department to Host First Summit on Religious Freedom
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is hosting the United States' first-ever conference on religious freedom, bringing together government officials, religious leaders, rights advocates, and members of civil society organizations from around the world. Pompeo told Vatican News the mission for the summit, which begins Tuesday, is "really straightforward and important." He said, "It is to spread the word of the importance of religious freedom for every…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 23, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters