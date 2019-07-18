US Politics

Trump to Nominate Eugene Scalia for Labor Secretary

By Associated Press
July 18, 2019 09:14 PM
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, July 18, 2019.
President Donald Trump says he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new labor secretary.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Trump tweeted that Scalia "is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else.''

Trump's previous labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, resigned last week. Acosta has come under renewed criticism for his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing underage girls. 

