Trump Re-election Campaign to Deny Credentials to Bloomberg News Reporters

By Reuters
December 02, 2019 05:14 PM
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf…
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, July 5, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's news agency said following his formal announcement of his presidential bid that it would no longer critically cover the Democratic presidential candidates — including Bloomberg and his rivals — but would go on covering Trump.

A Bloomberg News representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Credentials enable reporters to more easily access rallies and other campaign events leading up to the November 2020 election. Members of the public must obtain tickets from the campaign and then wait in long lines to enter events.

"Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events," Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

"We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis."

