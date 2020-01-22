US Politics

Trump Wants to Deliver State of Union Even if Trial Underway

By Associated Press
January 22, 2020 11:18 AM
President Donald Trump steps to the podium to begin his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018. Behind Trump are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.
FILE - President Donald Trump steps to the podium to begin his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he wants to deliver the State of the Union as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.

Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that delivering the annual address on Feb. 4 is "very important to what I am doing" in setting his administration's agenda.

There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial. The trial, which began Tuesday, may not conclude by the speech date.

The date for the speech was set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Trump accepted the invitation. Last year, it was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.

 

 

