US Politics

Trump, Without Offering Evidence, Accuses Mueller of Crime

By Reuters
June 26, 2019 04:05 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 22, 2019.
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 22, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump, without offering evidence, on Wednesday directly accused former special counsel Robert Mueller of committing a crime, saying Mueller had illegally "terminated" FBI communications as part of his Russia investigation. 

The Justice Department declined to comment. 

"Mueller terminated them illegally. He terminated all of the emails. ... Robert Mueller terminated their text messages together. He terminated them. They're gone. And that's illegal. That's a crime," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network, referring to two former Federal Bureau of Investigation employees who exchanged disparaging messages about the president. 

Trump made the remarks ahead of Mueller's scheduled testimony before lawmakers next month about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow. 

The Republican president, who formally launched his re-election bid last week, repeatedly railed against Mueller's probe during the two-year investigation and accused several of the team's investigators of being Democrats targeting him. 

He has also accused Mueller, a Republican, of having a business conflict of interest tied to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, as well as for meeting with him early in Trump's White House term about the possibility of leading the FBI a second time. 

FILE - Then-special counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29, 2019.

Mueller, who was subpoenaed, will testify about his report in front of the Democratic-led House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17. 

In his report released in April, Mueller found that Russia did meddle in the 2016 U.S. election but that there was insufficient evidence to establish whether the Trump campaign illegally conspired with Russia to influence the vote. He also laid out a number of instances in which Trump may have obstructed justice but stopped short of concluding the president had committed a crime, in part because of a Justice Department legal opinion that says sitting presidents shouldn't be indicted.

Related Stories

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29, 2019.
US Politics
Mueller to Testify in Open Congressional Hearing
Session will provide more insight into the special counsel's investigation of Russian election interference
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 26, 2019
Redacted Mueller Report Released
US Politics
US House Votes to Allow Mueller Probe Lawsuits
Key Democrat calls evidence Justice Department has agreed to turn over 'most important files' in the investigation of whether Trump obstructed justice
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 11, 2019
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller
USA
Justice Department to Turn Over Mueller Probe Documents
Key Democrat calls the evidence 'most important files' in investigation of whether Trump obstructed justice
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
June 10, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters