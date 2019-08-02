US Politics

Trump's Pick for National Intelligence Director Withdraws

By Associated Press
August 2, 2019 03:08 PM
FILE - Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running, citing unfair media coverage. 
 
In a tweet Friday, Trump said Republican Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas had decided to stay in Congress. Questions about Ratcliffe's experience had dogged him since Trump announced his candidacy Sunday. 
 
Trump didn't cite any specific media reports but tweeted that ``rather than going through months of slander and libel,'' Ratcliffe would be returning to Capitol Hill.  
  
Trump accepted the resignation of former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats last week.  
  
Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who fiercely questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week. Intelligence experts had criticized his lack of experience in the field of intelligence.  
  
In a statement, Ratcliffe said, ``While I am and will remain very grateful to the president for his intention to nominate me as director of national intelligence, I am withdrawing from consideration.'' 
 
``I was humbled and honored that the president put his trust in me to lead our nation's intelligence operations and remain convinced that when confirmed, I would have done so with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve,'' the statement said. 
 
``However,'' he added, ``I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue.'' 

