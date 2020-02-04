Trump's Public Approval Ratings Reach New High in Gallup Poll

President Donald Trump's public approval rating has reached a new high, according a Gallup poll, an American polling company.

The poll, conducted as Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate neared an end, found that Trump's approval rating reached a personal best of 49 percent.

Since his election in 2016, his approval ratings have generally been in the mid- to low 40s. Over the past three months, Trump's approval ratings averaged 43 percent.

The poll, based on queries of American voters, also found them evenly divided at 50 percent over whether Trump deserves to be reelected in the November 2020 election.

Trump, a Republican, can thank Republican and independent voters for the improved approval ratings. His approval among Republicans rose to 94 percent, a 6-point increase from Gallup's previous poll on the issue. Trump's approval rating among independents increased 3 points to 42 percent.

Trump's approval ratings among Democrats fell 3 points to 7 percent.

Gallup conducted the poll from January 16 to January 29, during the Senate impeachment trial that is widely expected to result in Trump's acquittal.

