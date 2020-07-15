US Politics

Trumps Tweet Support for Goya Foods Amid Boycott Campaign

By Reuters
July 15, 2020 10:30 AM
Products by Goya Foods Company seen on shelves of Stop&Shop supermarket in the Queens as company boycott takes off after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Trump, July 12, 2020.
- U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, as social media pressure continues for boycotting the largest Hispanic-owned U.S. food company over its CEO's effusive praise for Trump.

Early on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted, without citing evidence, that "Goya Foods is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!" on his personal feed, which has 83.4 million followers, and the official presidential and White House feeds, with more than 50 million followers combined.

That followed Ivanka's late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company's slogan, "If it's Goya, it has to be good," in both Spanish and English.

Ivanka's tweet, in which she is seen holding a can of Goya's black beans, garnered over 35,000 retweets and 62,000 likes in a little over 4 hours.

However, her comments could violate government ethics rules that prohibit the use of public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.

President Donald Trump listens as Robert Unanue, of Goya Foods, speaks during a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the Cabinet Room, July 9, 2020, in Washington.
Goya CEO Praises Trump at White House, Backlash is Swift
founded in Manhattan in 1936 by immigrants from Spain, Goya calls itself the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trended on Twitter after Robert Unanue, chief executive of the New Jersey-based company, appeared with Trump at the White House last week for the creation of an advisory panel on spurring Hispanic prosperity.

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” said Unanue, the third generation of his family to run the business.

The comment alienated many Goya consumers, who consider Trump racist against Hispanic people because of his immigration policies, his calling Mexicans "rapists" during his 2016 presidential campaign, and his reportedly calling El Salvador a "shithole country" at a 2018 White House meeting.

