Trump's UN Envoy nominee Defends Climate Record

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. envoy to the United Nations is defending her record on climate change, saying it is a "real risk to our planet" that must be addressed.



Kelly Knight Craft tells the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday she believes human behavior has contributed to climate change and she'll push countries to deal with it. Democrats are expected to question her about comments she made doubting the cause and severity of climate change. Democrats are also concerned about possible conflicts of interest as she holds extensive investments in fossil fuels.



Craft is currently U.S. ambassador to Canada and would be first major political donor to occupy the U.N. post if confirmed. Trump nominated her to replace Nikki Haley after his first choice withdrew from consideration.