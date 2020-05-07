US Politics

Unanimous Supreme Court Throws Out 'Bridgegate' Convictions 

By Associated Press
May 07, 2020 04:42 PM
FILE - This combination of March 29, 2017 file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after…
The March 29, 2017 file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing. The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of the two political insiders involved in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal.

WASHINGTON - A unanimous Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two political insiders involved in the "Bridgegate" scandal that ultimately derailed the 2016 presidential bid of then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The justices found evidence of deception, corruption and abuse of power in the scheme, but said "not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime." 

The court concluded the government had overreached in prosecuting Christie allies Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge as political payback for a Democratic mayor who declined to support the Republican governor's reelection. Kelly was Christie's onetime deputy chief of staff. Baroni was a top Christie appointee to the Port Authority, the operator of the New York area's bridges, tunnels, airports and ports. 

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for plotting in 2013 to change the traffic flow onto the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey to artificially create gridlock in New Jersey's Fort Lee. The traffic change came after Fort Lee's mayor declined to endorse Christie. 

'A political crusade'

"For no reason other than political payback, Baroni and Kelly used deception to reduce Fort Lee's access lanes to the George Washington Bridge — and thereby jeopardized the safety of the town's residents. But not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime. Because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, Baroni and Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws," Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court. 

Christie, in a statement following the high court's ruling, called the prosecutions of his former allies a "political crusade" against his administration, and lashed out at prosecutors and the Justice Department under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. 

"As many contended from the beginning, and as the Court confirmed today, no federal crimes were ever committed in this matter by anyone in my Administration. It is good for all involved that today justice has finally been done," Christie wrote. 

Christie has denied knowing about the plan for gridlock ahead of time or as it was unfolding. Trial testimony contradicted his account, but the scandal helped tank his White House run in 2016. Christie endorsed Donald Trump after leaving the race. 

'Complete and total exoneration' 

Trump tweeted his congratulations on Thursday to Christie, calling the court's decision a "complete and total exoneration" and said there was "grave misconduct by the Obama Justice Department!" As a candidate, Trump had attacked Christie by saying the governor "totally knew about" the lane closings before they happened. 

The result of the lane realignment was four days of traffic jams. A fictitious traffic study was used as cover for the change, but prosecutors said the real motive was political payback. At one point, Kelly wrote in an email: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."  

Kelly was weeks from beginning a 13-month sentence last year when the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. Baroni had begun serving his 18-month sentence but was released from prison after the high court agreed to weigh in. 

The court's decision to side with Kelly and Baroni continues a pattern from recent years of restricting the government's ability to prosecute corruption cases.  

In 2016 the court overturned the bribery conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. In 2010 the court sharply curbed prosecutors' use of an anti-fraud law in the case of ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling. 

