US Politics

U.N.'s Bachelet Says Congresswomen Opposing Trump Are 'Fantastic'

By Reuters
July 18, 2019 04:32 PM
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet listens during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2019.
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet listens during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2019.

GENEVA - Four progressive Democratic members of Congress vilified by U.S. President Donald Trump are "fantastic," U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Thursday.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that the representatives known as "the squad" — Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — should "go back" where they came from, even though all are U.S. citizens and three are U.S.-born.

FILE - From left, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhany Presiden Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez respond to remarks by Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, July 15, 2019.

"I believe that those four women are fantastic," Bachelet said. "I see bright women who dare to say what they think."

Bachelet was speaking at Geneva's Graduate Institute alongside former South African constitutional judge Albie Sachs, who was giving the inaugural Nelson Mandela human rights lecture on what would have been Mandela's 101st birthday.

Asked if Trump was racist, a question greeted with applause, Bachelet demurred, but Sachs took the microphone and said: "The answer is yes."

Bachelet said she would not use any particular adjective, but said people in a democracy should ensure respect for diversity, for people who think differently and for people of a different color.

"It is not good for leaders, global leaders, [to use] hate speech, saying things that are bad examples or bad models, because it permits and gives licence to many others to be xenophobic, to be anti-Islamic, anti-Semitic, anti-everything, anti-foreign," she said.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House
US Politics
Trump Says He Isn't Happy with 'Send Her Back' Chants From Rally Crowd
Supporters broke into chants when president questioned the loyalty of U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a war refugee from Somalia
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
July 18, 2019
U..S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, speaks with members of the press in San Antonio, Texas.
US Politics
The 4 Republicans Who Called Trump's Remarks 'Racist'
They’re legislators with at least slight histories of bipartisanship and most with competitive elections looming in 2020
Default Author Profile
By Leslie Bonilla
July 17, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters