US Politics

US Appeals Court Throws Out Democrats' Lawsuit Challenging Trump Businesses

By Reuters
February 07, 2020 07:02 PM
FILE - The Trump International Hotel is seen in Washington, March 11, 2019.
FILE - The Trump International Hotel is seen in Washington, March 11, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption "emoluments" clauses.

Reversing a lower court judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a group of more than 200 Democratic lawmakers lacked legal standing to bring the case.

The three-judge panel said it was bound by U.S. Supreme Court decisions that have limited the ability of individual members of Congress to litigate questions that affect the legislative branch as a whole.

The Democratic lawmakers "can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the president himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit," the three-judge panel wrote. "But we will not — indeed we cannot — participate in this debate."

“We're disappointed in the panel's decision and are considering next steps," said Elizabeth Wydra, a lawyer who argued on behalf of the lawmakers.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, which argued the case for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of three cases

The lawsuit was brought in 2017 by congressional Democrats including Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. It is one of a trio of cases against Trump over the rarely tested emoluments clauses, which prohibit presidents from taking gifts or payments from foreign and state governments.

One or more of the cases could end at the U.S. Supreme Court, legal experts said.

The emoluments cases have largely centered on the Trump International Hotel, just blocks from the White House, which the Republican president opened shortly before he was elected in November 2016.

Unlike past presidents, Trump has retained ownership of numerous business interests, including the hotel, while serving as president.

Since Trump's election, the hotel has become a favored lodging and event space for some foreign and state officials visiting the U.S. capital.

The lawsuits alleged that, in failing to disengage from the hotel, Trump has made himself vulnerable to inducements by foreign governments seeking to curry favor.

Related Stories

The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
US Politics
US Judge Allows Trump to Appeal Key Emoluments Rulings
Justice Department lawyers arguing for Trump will be able to seek fast-track review of a determination that the Democratic lawmakers had legal standing to bring the case, as well as a ruling that rejected Trump's interpretation of the constitutional language at issue in the case 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 18:46
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
US Politics
US Appeals Court Hands Win to Trump in Hotel 'Emoluments' Case
Democratic-backed lawsuit accuses president of violating constitutional anti-corruption provisions with his Washington hotel
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 13:34
The Trump World Tower is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 1, 2019.
US Politics
Foreign State Leases at Trump World Tower Stir Emoluments Concerns
The U.S. State Department allowed seven foreign governments to rent luxury condominiums in New York’s Trump World Tower in 2017 without approval from Congress, according to documents and people familiar with the leases, in what some experts say could be a potential violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause.The 90-story Manhattan building, part of the real estate empire of Donald Trump, had housed diplomats and foreign officials before the property…
FILE - Law enforcement officers stand guard in front of the Trump Hotel in Washington, June 30, 2018.
USA
US Judge Rejects Trump Administration Bid to Halt Emoluments Lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday rejected the Trump administration's bid to postpone a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump's business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on receiving improper payments from foreign governments. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland ruled against the administration's request to bring an expedited appeal of rulings that allowed the case to proceed and to halt the discovery process,…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

2020 Campaign