US Politics

 US Attorney General Barr Resigns

By VOA News
Updated December 15, 2020 02:56 AM
Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
FILE - Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 11, 2019, in Washington.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is stepping down from his post next week.

After meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Trump tweeted that Barr “will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Trump posted a resignation letter from Barr that included extensive praise of the president’s administration. It said Barr’s last day leading the Justice Department will be December 23.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump added.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announces the launch of the Procurement Collusion Strike Force at the Justice Department…
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 5, 2019.

Barr was a staunch ally of Trump but angered the president by stating there was no widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the November election. Trump has repeatedly disputed the result while making fraud claims.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, another Trump ally, praised Barr’s work as attorney general.

“I think he did an incredibly good job trying to repair damage done to the Department of Justice, trying to be fair and faithful to the law. I think he’s got a lot to be proud of," Graham said. “He fought for the president where he could, as every attorney general and administration should, but he also didn’t cross lines that he shouldn’t have crossed."

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during the impeachment trial against…
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate, Jan. 23, 2020.

Democrats have been sharply critical of Barr throughout his time in office, saying he acted in the interests of the president.

"William Barr was willing to do the President’s bidding on every front but one. Barr refused to play along with President Trump’s nonsensical claims to have won the election," Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted: “Attorney General Bill Barr: Lied to cover for Trump. Launched political investigations. Subverted justice and the rule of law. And violently cracked down on protestors. So good riddance. Now, the work of restoring a credible and independent justice system must begin.”

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn.
USA
Barr Reveals He Appointed Special Counsel to Probe Origins of Russia Investigation
US Attorney John Durham appointed as special counsel in October under same federal statute that governed special counsel Robert Mueller in original Russia probe
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:57 AM
Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
2020 USA Votes
No Evidence of Fraud That Would Void Biden Victory, Barr Says
Attorney general’s comments a fresh setback for Trump’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 03:58 PM
US Attorney General William Barr speaks on Operation Legend, the federal law enforcement operation, during a press conference…
2020 USA Votes
US Attorney General Barr Authorizes Election Fraud Probes
Move goes against longstanding policy meant to avoid federal interference
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

USA

‘Democracy Prevailed,’ Biden Declares After Electoral College Vote

President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Crunch Time for COVID-19 Relief as Bipartisan Bills Unveiled

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, bump elbows as they…
2020 USA Votes

'Democracy Prevailed': Biden Aims to Unify Divided Nation

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation in Wilmington
US Politics

 US Attorney General Barr Resigns

Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
US Politics

In-Person Voting Begins in Crucial Georgia Senate Runoffs

A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in Georgia's two U.S. Senate races. The…