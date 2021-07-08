US Politics

US Civil Rights Leaders Vow to Keep Up Fight for Voting Rights 

By Reuters
July 08, 2021 08:10 PM
Sherrilyn Ifill, center, of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in…
Sherrilyn Ifill, center, of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2021, following a meeting with President Joe Biden and leadership of top civil rights organizations.

WASHINGTON - U.S. civil rights leaders emerged Thursday from a White House meeting with President Joe Biden vowing a "summer of activism" to battle new voting restrictions enacted in Republican-led states in recent months.

Vice President Kamala Harris also said Thursday that the Democratic Party would invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts.

Harris, whom the president assigned to lead the administration's efforts on voting rights, made the announcement at her alma mater, Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights at Howard University in Washington, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo…
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights at Howard University in Washington, July 8, 2021.

Biden and Harris met with civil rights groups including the NAACP, National Urban League and National Action Network to "discuss the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote," the White House said in a statement.

"This will be a summer of activism, a summer of getting back in the streets, a summer of saying to the Senate and the Congress: 'You may be going home, but it's going to be warmer politically than you think,' " the Reverend Al Sharpton told reporters after the meeting.

'Ongoing struggle'

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that the meeting was "encouraging" but that it was now up to Congress to act with urgency to pass legislation that protects the right to vote.

"Time is of the essence. We cannot forget that justice is an ongoing struggle, and democracy, an ongoing fight," Johnson said.

Biden's fellow Democrats have struggled along with civil rights groups to fight a spate of voting restrictions in states including Georgia and Florida that critics say are aimed at Black, Hispanic and younger voters, who have helped elect Democrats.

Republican state legislators say their new voting laws are designed to enhance election security, citing former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. Multiple courts, state election authorities and Trump's own administration have rejected those claims.

Last month, Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic-backed national election reform bill that would have expanded opportunities to vote before Election Day, made certain campaign contributions were more transparent and reformed the process for the drawing of congressional districts. Republicans said it violated states' authority to set their own election laws.

Related Stories

FILE - Maricopa County elections officials count ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix, Nov. 4, 2020.
USA
US Supreme Court Gives States More Leeway to Restrict Voting
The decision comes at a time when states are enacting a series of Republican-backed voting restrictions in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud in his 2020 loss to now-President Joe Biden
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 01:26 PM
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that the Justice Department will file a lawsuit challenging a Georgia election law, in Washington
USA
US Says Georgia Voting Law Targets Black Voters, Sues to Block It
Lawsuit is first of many actions department of justice plans to protect Americans' right to vote, Attorney General Garland says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 01:38 PM
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., talks with reporters before…
USA
US Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill
Democrats' measure would have brought major reforms to voting system, overriding state election law changes adopted by Republicans
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 07:41 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

US Civil Rights Leaders Vow to Keep Up Fight for Voting Rights 

Sherrilyn Ifill, center, of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in…
US Politics

Trump Sues Twitter, Facebook and Google, Claiming Censorship

Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files.
VOA News on China

Blinken Meets Uyghurs, Seeks Advice on Handling China

A guard stands in a watchtower of Kashgar prison in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 3, 2021. Picture…
US Politics

Biden Goes for Cherries Not Speeches on Campaign-style Michigan Trip

President Joe Biden makes a purchase at the King Orchards fruit farm Saturday in Central Lake, Mich., July 3, 2021.
US Politics

Wealthy Americans Scramble as Biden Targets Protected Assets for Taxation 

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service…