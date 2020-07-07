US Politics

US ‘Dangerously Dependent’ on Foreign Suppliers to Fight COVID-19, Biden Says

By VOA News
July 07, 2020 07:20 PM
FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Biden holds campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware
FILE - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden holds a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, June 30, 2020.

The United States is too dependent on foreign sources for critical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign said, promising to bring back production “to U.S. soil.” 

“Under President Trump, our supply chains have actually gotten less secure,” a senior Biden campaign official told reporters Tuesday.  

The official said Biden believes the U.S. relies too much on foreign manufacturers for energy technology, electronics, telecommunications and computer equipment, along with medical equipment. 

The campaign said if Biden is elected president in November, his plan would begin an immediate 100-day review of the U.S. supply chain, use the Defense Production Act to boost manufacturing of critical products, and create stockpiles of supplies “so that the United States never again faces the kind of vulnerability it did in this crisis,” the official said. 

The Biden campaign said it is already working on plans to mass-produce and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, if one is ready, if he becomes president in January.  

President Donald Trump has said policies by former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden was vice president, made U.S. supply chains weaker.  

But the Biden campaign said Trump policies were to blame for making the U.S. “dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers" such as China and Russia.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Formally Starts Withdrawal From WHO

Donald Trump headshot, as US President, over WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION logo, partial graphic
Student Union

What Is Known about ICE’s Rule Change for Foreign Students

FILE - Students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019.
USA

Trump Donors Among Early Recipients of Coronavirus Loans 

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Jan. 19, 2017.
US Politics

Trump Cabinet Members Look to Reassure Battleground Voters

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo Interior Secretary David Bernhardt joins President Donald Trump as he speaks at a…
US Politics

Trump Escalates Culture War

Native American protesters form a roadblock on the road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to…