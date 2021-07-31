US Politics

US Eviction Ban Set to Expire With 6.5M Households Behind on Payments 

By Reuters
July 31, 2021 08:45 PM
U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) greets U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after Warren arrived to support Bush who spent…
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., left, greets Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after Warren arrived to support Bush, who spent the night at the U.S. Capitol to highlight the coming expiration of a pandemic-related federal moratorium on evictions, July 31, 2021.

WASHINGTON - A pandemic-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions was set to expire at midnight Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being forced from their homes.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned without reviewing the tenant protections after a Republican congressman blocked a bid to extend it by unanimous consent until October 18. Democratic leaders said they lacked sufficient support to put the proposal to a formal vote.

The U.S. Senate was in session Saturday, but leaders gave no indication they would consider extending the eviction ban. The White House has made clear it will not unilaterally extend the protections, arguing it does not have legal authority to do so.

More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households are behind on rental payments, according to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, collectively owing more than $20 billion to landlords.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday said that in "every state in this country, families are sitting around their kitchen table right now, trying to figure out how to survive a devastating, disruptive and unnecessary eviction."

Democratic Representative Cori Bush and others spent Friday night outside the U.S. Capitol to call attention to the issue.

Roxanne Schaefer holds a photograph in the living room of her apartment, in West Warwick, R.I., Tuesday, July 27, 2021…
FILE - Roxanne Schaefer is pictured in her apartment in West Warwick, R.I., July 27, 2021. Schaefer, months behind on rent, was bracing for the end of a federal residential eviction moratorium at midnight Saturday.

Bush, who was evicted three times and lived in her car with her two children before her career in politics, spent a sleepless night on the Capitol steps to protest the end of the freeze on evictions.

Bush remained outside the Capitol on Saturday afternoon urging Congress, President Joe Biden or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the moratorium from expiring.

"Today, by midnight, if nothing happens, if no other action is taken from the House, or the Senate or the administration, 7 million people will be at risk for evictions," the congresswoman said. "I've been there myself."

People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the…
FILE - People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, July 30, 2021, in Boston.

Landlord groups opposed the moratorium, and some landlords have struggled to keep up with mortgage, tax and insurance payments on properties without rental income.

An eviction moratorium has largely been in place under various measures since late March 2020. The current ban by the CDC went into effect in September 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic. It has been extended multiple times, most recently through Saturday.

The CDC said in June it would not issue further extensions. The agency declined to comment Saturday.

Congress had approved $46.5 billion in rental relief, but only $3 billion has been distributed to renters, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden, who unsuccessfully urged Congress to act, on Friday asked state and local governments to disburse the money immediately because of the moratorium's looming expiration.

Some states chose to extend eviction moratoriums beyond Saturday. Federal agencies that finance rental housing on Friday urged owners of those properties to take advantage of assistance programs and avoid evicting tenants.

Related Stories

People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the…
USA
Evictions Looming in US as Congress Fails to Extend Ban
More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 10:34 PM
FILE - Protesters with signs calling for rent cancellations drive in a caravan en route to the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City, May 1, 2020. A moratorium on evictions in the U.S. is due to expire.
USA
Biden Asks Congress to Extend COVID Eviction Ban Set to Expire This Week
Current moratorium protects millions of US renters and their families reeling from economic hardships of coronavirus pandemic
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 12:55 PM
California Extends Evictions Moratorium Until Fall 2021
00:03:33
USA
California Extends Evictions Moratorium Until Fall 2021
The relief, aimed at keeping tenants who can't pay their rent from being evicted, was supposed to end in July
Angelina Bagdasaryan
By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 01:47 PM
Cristina Livingston recounts the problems she has had in her apartment including a leaking ceiling and mold, Friday, June 18,…
USA
US Supreme Court Maintains CDC's Pandemic-related Residential Eviction Ban
The CDC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has said 30 million to 40 million people could be at risk of eviction without the moratorium
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 12:09 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

US Eviction Ban Set to Expire With 6.5M Households Behind on Payments 

U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) greets U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after Warren arrived to support Bush who spent…
USA

Evictions Looming in US as Congress Fails to Extend Ban

People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the…
US Politics

Trump Urged Justice Officials to Declare Election 'Corrupt,' Notes Say

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5,…
US Politics

IRS Must Give Trump Tax Returns to Congress, Justice Department Says

FILE - President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting in Washington, July 9, 2020. On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Trump seeking to block the release of eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
USA

Trump Election Pressure Memo Disclosed; Lawmakers to Get His Tax Returns 

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5,…