US Politics

US House Panel to Consider Proxy Voting, Remote Meetings

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 04:52 AM
Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020, after…
Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020, after passing a coronavirus rescue package.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss a resolution proposing lawmakers be allowed to designate another member to cast their vote, and to allow committees to meet remotely. 

The proposed measure would allow for more flexibility in conducting House business in the case of a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak that has brought warnings against meeting in large groups. 

The speaker of the House would first have to declare that a pandemic emergency is in effect, and the authorization would last 60 days. 

During that time, a member may submit a letter saying which other lawmaker may cast the vote for that member after being given exact instructions.   

Those designations could be altered or revoked at any time, and a clerk would keep a publicly available list. 

For committee meetings, the resolution would allow both House members and witnesses to appear remotely, and for lawmakers to cast votes. 

Written By
VOA News

