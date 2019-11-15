US Investigates Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s Personal Lawyer

Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reports.

The prosecutors are conducting an inquiry into possible finance violations against Giuliani and his failure to register as a foreign agent, according to the Bloomberg account.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, has emerged as a key figure in Trump’s impeachment inquiry where lawmakers are also examining what role Giuliani played in pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s rivals.

Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York told Bloomberg, she “would not be surprised” if Giuliani is indicted as a result of the federal probe.

“It’s clear Giuliani is up to his ears in shady stuff,” she said.