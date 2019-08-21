US Politics

US Judge Allows Trump to Appeal Key Emoluments Rulings

By Reuters
August 21, 2019 06:46 PM
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
FILE - The Trump International Hotel is seen at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Wednesday allowed President Donald Trump to appeal key preliminary rulings in a lawsuit accusing him of violating anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution with his private business dealings, most likely freezing the case for months. 

The written order by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington was a setback for a group of about 200 Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and including members of the House of Representatives and Senate, who brought the case in 2017. 

Sullivan previously declined such an appeal, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit urged him last month to reconsider the president's request. 

FILE - U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan

Under Sullivan's order, Justice Department lawyers arguing for Trump will be able to seek fast-track review of a determination that the Democratic lawmakers had legal standing to bring the case, as well as a ruling that rejected Trump's interpretation of the constitutional language at issue in the case. 

Sullivan’s order will keep on hold the discovery phase of the litigation, in which the Democratic lawmakers intended to serve subpoenas on Trump businesses asking about their foreign customers. The judge had halted that process in July. 

The case before Sullivan accuses Trump of violating the Constitution's emoluments clause that bans the president from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments without congressional consent. 

The lawsuit alleged Trump was illegally profiting from his businesses, including by collecting payments from foreign government officials who stay at his properties and accepting trademark registrations around the world for his company’s products. 

A similar case brought by the Democratic attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia is pending. 

The emoluments litigation, which could end up before the Supreme Court, represents the first time in U.S. history courts have interpreted that language in the Constitution and how it relates to a sitting president. 

FILE - The Mar-a-Lago estate owned by U.S. President Donald Trump is shown with a U.S. flag in Palm Beach, Fla,, April 5, 2017.

Trump, a real estate developer who as president regularly visits his own hotels, resorts and golf clubs, maintains ownership of his businesses but has ceded day-to-day control to his sons. Critics have said that is not a sufficient safeguard. 

Trump has argued that Democratic lawmakers are reading the emoluments clause too broadly and that the nation's founders were prohibiting outright bribes. 

Related Stories

The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
US Politics
US Appeals Court Hands Win to Trump in Hotel 'Emoluments' Case
Democratic-backed lawsuit accuses president of violating constitutional anti-corruption provisions with his Washington hotel
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 10, 2019
The Trump World Tower is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 1, 2019.
US Politics
Foreign State Leases at Trump World Tower Stir Emoluments Concerns
The U.S. State Department allowed seven foreign governments to rent luxury condominiums in New York’s Trump World Tower in 2017 without approval from Congress, according to documents and people familiar with the leases, in what some experts say could be a potential violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause.The 90-story Manhattan building, part of the real estate empire of Donald Trump, had housed diplomats and foreign officials before the property…
FILE - Law enforcement officers stand guard in front of the Trump Hotel in Washington, June 30, 2018.
USA
US Judge Rejects Trump Administration Bid to Halt Emoluments Lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday rejected the Trump administration's bid to postpone a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump's business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on receiving improper payments from foreign governments. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland ruled against the administration's request to bring an expedited appeal of rulings that allowed the case to proceed and to halt the discovery process,…
Emergency no parking signs are posted in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, June 28, 2017.
US Politics
Trump’s Attorneys Ask Judge to Toss Emoluments Lawsuit
President Donald Trump asked a judge on Friday to throw out a lawsuit alleging he is violating the Constitution by using his office to profit from his hotels and other properties. Trump is arguing that the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia do not have standing to bring the lawsuit because they have not shown they have suffered from the president’s actions, among other reasons. The motion to dismiss is Trump’s first response to the…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters