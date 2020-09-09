US Official Claims Pressure to Alter Homeland Security Intel

An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress details in his intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including intelligence on Russian interference in the election and the threat posed by white supremacists.

Brian Murphy also says in a whistleblower complaint filed with the agency's inspector general that he was demoted from his position for refusing to do so. The former FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran had served as principal deputy undersecretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

DEVELOPING: @DHSgov whistleblower alleges top agency leaders -including @DHS_Wolf- attempted to censor intel related to #Russia interference in #Election2020 — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) September 9, 2020

A copy of the complaint was released Wednesday by Rep. Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff says he has asked Murphy to testify to Congress.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

