US Politics

US Plans for Fake Social Media Run Afoul of Facebook Rules

By Associated Press
September 3, 2019 09:03 PM
FILE - This May 21, 2013 file photo shows an iPhone in Washington with Twitter, Facebook, and other apps. Tired of that friend or relative who won't stop posting or tweeting political opinions? Online loudmouths may be annoying, but a new survey suggests they are in the minority. In a report released Tuesday, the Pew Research Center found that most people who regularly use social media sites were actually less likely to share their opinions, even offline. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - An iPhone with Twitter, Facebook and other apps, May 21, 2013.

WASHINGTON - Facebook said Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would be violating the company's rules if agents create fake profiles to monitor the social media of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

"Law enforcement authorities, like everyone else, are required to use their real names on Facebook and we make this policy clear," Facebook spokeswoman Sarah Pollack told The Associated Press in a statement Tuesday. "Operating fake accounts is not allowed, and we will act on any violating accounts."

Pollack said the company has communicated its concerns and its policies on the use of fake accounts to DHS. She said the company will shut down fake accounts, including those belonging to undercover law enforcement, when they are reported.

The company's statement followed the AP's report Friday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had authorized its officers to use fake social media accounts in a reversal of a previous ban on the practice.

Homeland Security explained the change to the AP in a statement Friday, stating that fake accounts would make it easier for agents reviewing visa, green card and citizenship applications to search for fraud or security threats. The department didn't provide comment when asked Tuesday.

The plan would also be a violation of Twitter's rules. Twitter said Friday that it's still reviewing the new Homeland Security practice. It did not provide further comment.

The change in policy was preceded by other steps taken by the State Department, which began requiring applicants for U.S. visas to submit their social media usernames this past June, a vast expansion of the Trump administration's enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.

Such a review of social media would be conducted by officers in the agency's Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate on cases flagged as requiring more investigation. The privacy assessment notes that officers can only review publicly available social media available to all users on the platform — they cannot "friend" or "follow" an individual — and must undergo annual training.

The officers are also not allowed to interact with users on the social media sites and can only passively review information, according to the DHS document.

While lots of social media activity can be viewed without an account, many platforms limit access without one.

Facebook said it has improved the ability to spot fake accounts through automation, blocking and removing millions of fake accounts daily.

Twitter and Facebook both recently shut down numerous accounts believed to be operated by the Chinese government using their platforms under false identities for information operations.

Related Stories

Immigrants seeking asylum leave a cafeteria at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, Aug. 23, 2019, in Dilley, Texas.
USA
Trump Administration Taps Disaster, Cyber Funds to Cover Immigration
The money, which was also set aside for the US Coast Guard, will be used to pay for detention facilities and courts for migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 20:15
FILE - Protesters assembled by a majority Jewish group called Never Again Is Now demonstrate near Independence Hall in Philadelphia, July 4, 2019.
USA
Jewish Groups Speak Out Against Trump Immigration Policy
From fiery protests outside detention centers in Texas, New Jersey and Rhode Island to a blockade of an Amazon store in New York, a fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is speaking out against the Trump administration's immigration policies
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 17:25
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
00:02:26
Immigration
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
Immigration raids in the U.S. led to the apprehension of more than 1,500 undocumented immigrants at job sites last year. They are among about 250,000 immigrants deported in 2018 by the Trump administration. On average about 15 employers per year face criminal charges for hiring undocumented workers. As VOA's Brian Padden reports, advocates and opponents of tighter immigration restrictions argue that raids do little to deter illegal immigration as long as employers are not held accountable.
Gabriela Rosales, right, confers with friends outside the employee entrance to the Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss., Aug. 8, 2019, that was raided Wednesday by U.S. immigration officials.
USA
US Immigration Raids to Have Long-Term Effects on Poultry Towns
Effects of the largest immigration raid in at least a decade are likely to ripple for years through six Mississippi small towns that host poultry plants
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 09:41
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press