US Politics

US: Russia Could Try to Covertly Advise Candidates in 2020

By Associated Press
May 04, 2020 09:33 PM
Voters cast their ballots for the presidential primary elections at the Franklin County Board of Election office in Columbus, Ohio.
FILE - Voters cast their ballots for the presidential primary elections at the Franklin County Board of Election office in Columbus, Ohio, April 28, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned states earlier this year that Russia could look to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections by covertly advising political candidates and campaigns, according to a law enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press. 

The Feb. 3 document details tactics U.S. officials believe Russia could use to interfere in this year's elections, including secretly advising candidates and campaigns. It says that though officials "have not previously observed Russia attempt this action against the United States," political strategists working for a business mogul close to President Vladimir Putin have been involved in secret campaigning in numerous African countries. 

The memo underscores how Trump administration officials are continuing to sound alarms about the prospect of future Russian interference in American politics even as President Donald Trump has sought to downplay the Kremlin's involvement in his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton. 

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before the first presidential debate, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016.

Because it was prepared before the coronavirus outbreak, the memo does not reflect how the pandemic might affect the tactics Russia might use to interfere with the election.  

Spokespeople for the FBI and Department of Homeland Security had no immediate comment Monday on the memo. 

The document, described as a "reference aid" and titled "Possible Russian Tactics Ahead of 2020 US Election," does not identify particular candidates or campaigns that Russia might support through its actions. U.S. officials have said Russia supported Trump in 2016 and took steps to help his campaign and harm Clinton's candidacy. Intelligence officials briefed lawmakers in February about Russian interests in this year's election. 

Russia has denied the interference. 

High threats

The memo warns of eight possible Russian tactics, dividing the concerns into what officials say are "high" threats and "moderate" threats.  

Among the high threats are the possibility Russia could hack and leak information like it did in the 2016 campaign  — when emails stolen from the Clinton campaign by Russian hackers were published by WikiLeaks — and more recently in the French presidential race. 

Other high threats include that Russia could use "state-controlled media arms to propagate election-themed narratives to target audiences," use economic and business levers to gain influence inside a campaign or administration, and rely on fake social media personas to promote Russian interests and sway American opinion. 

Moderate threats

Lesser, or "moderate," threats include targeting or manipulating election infrastructure, such as voter databases and vote-tallying systems, and providing financial support to American candidates or parties. 

The possibility the Kremlin could covertly advise candidates and campaigns is also described as a moderate threat, but it's noteworthy because this is not a concern U.S. officials routinely highlight in public when they warn of Russian election interference. The memo says "Russia has sought to take advantage of countries that have perceived loopholes in laws preventing foreign campaign assistance." 

That tactic has not yet been observed in the United States, the officials wrote, though the document notes that Russian strategists believed to be working for Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman known as "Putin's chef" because of his ties to Putin, "were involved in political campaigning in approximately 20 different African countries during 2019." 

Social media tactics in Africa

An October report from the Stanford Internet Observatory detailed a Facebook operation in multiple African countries, attributed to entities tied to Prigozhin, that supported individual candidates in some instances, pushed particular narratives and bolstered or disparaged governments in ways consistent with Russia's foreign policy agenda. 

Prigohzin was among the Russians indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation for his role in a furtive social media campaign aimed at sowing discord among Americans ahead of the 2016 U.S. election. 

The document is unclassified but marked as "For Official Use Only." It was prepared by cyber experts at the Department of the Homeland Security and FBI and coordinated with other federal agencies. The AP obtained it through a public records request. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a daily…
East Asia Pacific
China, Caught Meddling in Past Two US Elections, Claims 'Not Interested' in 2020 Vote
 Foreign Ministry statement comes in response to President Trump claiming Beijing would ‘do anything’ to prevent him from winning reelection
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 09:40
President Donald Trump speaks about reopening the country, during a roundtable with industry executives, in the State Dinning…
USA
Trump Says China Wants Him to Lose Reelection Bid
Trump says he's looking at different options in terms of consequences for China over virus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 21:42
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 17, 2017 and U.S. President Donald Trump seen at a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, as seen in this combination photo.
US Politics
No Hoax: Bipartisan Probe Says US Intelligence Made Right Call on Russian Election Meddling
A newly issued bipartisan report says the top US intelligence agencies made the right call when they traced the plot back to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 21:03
FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016…
US Politics
New Information Adds to Questions About Russia Probe Dossier
Just released footnotes may add to accusations that the FBI did not take seriously enough concerns that were raised about the dossier's reliability
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:38
AP logo
By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

US: Russia Could Try to Covertly Advise Candidates in 2020

Voters cast their ballots for the presidential primary elections at the Franklin County Board of Election office in Columbus, Ohio.
USA

AP Fact Check: Trump on Biden 'Apology,' Virus Test Myths

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) live town on hall on America returning to work held at Lincoln Memorial in Washington
USA

Trump Says US Press Treats Him Worse than Lincoln

President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial, May 3, 2020, in Washington.
US Politics

Gianforte, Fox Clash as Republican Governor's Race Heats up

FILE - Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, center, speaks during a Republican gubernatorial primary debate as U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, left, and state Sen. Al Olszewski listen at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in Billings, Montana, Jan. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Whitmer Says 'Racism' Fueled Protests Over Virus Response

Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich, April 30, 2020. Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted.