US Secretary of State to Hold Talks in Ukraine About Russian Aggression

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves for Europe on Sunday, where he will hold meetings in London and Kyiv.

Blinken’s first stop will be London, where he will meet with the foreign secretaries from the Group of Seven countries. Later in the week, he will travel to Kyiv to show U.S. support for Ukraine’s government as it faces threats to its sovereignty from Russia.

The meetings in London with the G-7 ministers are in preparation for the meeting of the G-7 leaders in June in Cornwall.

The ministers are also expected to discuss their handling of challenges they are all facing, including the coronavirus outbreak and climate change.

Blinken is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

In Kyiv, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior government officials. His appearance is designed to show Washington’s support for Ukraine’s government against Russian threats.

While Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Russia has most recently engaged in a military buildup along its border with Ukraine.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken will “reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.”