US Politics

US Secretary of State to Hold Talks in Ukraine About Russian Aggression

By VOA News
May 02, 2021 03:12 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 22, 2021, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a climate change…
In this April 22, 2021, photo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a climate change virtual summit from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves for Europe on Sunday, where he will hold meetings in London and Kyiv.

Blinken’s first stop will be London, where he will meet with the foreign secretaries from the Group of Seven countries. Later in the week, he will travel to Kyiv to show U.S. support for Ukraine’s government as it faces threats to its sovereignty from Russia.

The meetings in London with the G-7 ministers are in preparation for the meeting of the G-7 leaders in June in Cornwall.

The ministers are also expected to discuss their handling of challenges they are all facing, including the coronavirus outbreak and climate change.

Blinken is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

In Kyiv, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior government officials. His appearance is designed to show Washington’s support for Ukraine’s government against Russian threats.

While Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Russia has most recently engaged in a military buildup along its border with Ukraine.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken will “reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.”

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, waits for the start of a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (seated opposite; not pictured), in Brussels, April 13, 2021. Blinken is due to meet with Kuleba in Kyiv next week.
Europe
Blinken Heads to Ukraine After Russia Sends 150K Troops to Border
Trip aims to 'reaffirm unwavering US support for country's sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of Russia's ongoing aggression,' State Department says
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 09:24 AM
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near town of Krasnogorivka, Donetsk…
Europe
US Keeping Wary Eye on Russian Troops Near Ukraine
Pentagon says too soon to know if the threat from Moscow's largest military buildup since it seized Crimea in 2014 is truly over
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 07:04 PM
FILE - Silhouettes are seen in front of a Youtube logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Oct. 29, 2014.
Europe
Ukraine: YouTube Blocks Access to Ukrainian TV Channels Tied to Kremlin Ally
The move comes after weeks of tensions between Kyiv and Moscow
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 08:53 PM
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel…
USA
US, West Wary of Russian Claims That Military Buildup Near Ukraine Is Over
Pentagon says 'it's too soon to tell' whether Moscow's assurance can be taken at face value 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 08:25 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

US Politics

US Secretary of State to Hold Talks in Ukraine About Russian Aggression

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 22, 2021, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a climate change…
All About America

US Census Political Gains for Republicans Could End Up Benefiting Democrats

FILE -- The Villages retirement community in Florida, which was one of the fastest growing U.S. states between 2010 and 2020.
USA

Communities in the US Struggle to Cope with Growing Homelessness During Pandemic

FILE - A homeless woman sits on a bench few blocks away from the White House in downtown Washington, Sept. 1, 2015.
USA

Biden Celebrates Amtrak's 50 Years on the Rails 

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday,…
US Politics

Florida Legislature Passes Bill Limiting Ballot Access

Florida Sen. Audrey Gibson speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. …