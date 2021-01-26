US Politics

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Lead State Department

By VOA News
Updated January 26, 2021 02:50 PM
Senate panel holds confirmation hearing for secretary of state nominee, Jan. 25, 2021.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Antony Blinken to be the country’s top diplomat Tuesday, paving the way for the Biden administration’s eventual reversal of the Trump administration’s isolationist policies. 

Blinken was confirmed by a 72-22 vote to serve as the country’s 71st secretary of state, filling the most senior Cabinet position and one that is fourth in the line of presidential succession. 

At a confirmation hearing last week, Blinken said he is ready to confront the challenges posed by China, Iran, Russia and North Korea. 

He said China “poses the most significant challenge” to U.S. national interests, while noting there is room for cooperation. 

"There are rising adversarial aspects of the relationship; certainly, competitive ones, and still some cooperative ones, when it is in our mutual interests,” he said.

Nominated Secretary of State Antony Blinken(R) participates as US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet…
Nominated Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates as US President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 24, 2020.

Conservative lawmakers’ opposition to Blinken centered on concerns that he may help the new administration reenter the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and that he would halt former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against the Middle Eastern power.  

He also pledged to rebuild State Department morale and the diplomatic corps. Blinken said he sees U.S. standing abroad as leadership based on “humility and confidence.” 

The 58-year-old was deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and has close ties with President Joe Biden. He was staff director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Biden was chair of the panel, and later was then-Vice President Biden’s national security adviser.  

The Foreign Relations Committee approved Blinken’s nomination by a vote of 15-3, sending the matter to the full Senate for final approval. 

