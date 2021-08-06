US Politics

US Senate to Try to Finish $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Saturday

By Reuters
Updated August 06, 2021 12:56 AM
Light illuminates the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. With an urgency unseen since the…
FILE - Light illuminates the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill Thursday, will try again Saturday when it are scheduled to hold a vote on limiting debate and moving toward passage of the hard-fought legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struggled throughout the day to reach closure on a bipartisan bill that would trigger new construction projects throughout the United States to expand or refurbish roads, highways, bridges, airports and other public works, many of them in substandard condition.

Following hours of closed-door negotiations, senators failed to reach an agreement on remaining amendments to the bill, beyond the dozens already debated this week.

"We have been trying to vote on amendments all day but have encountered numerous objections from the other side," Schumer said, referring to Republicans.

Action on the legislation, which is at the top of Democratic President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, was held up by a flurry of demands from various senators, including a controversial move by some Republicans demanding billions of dollars in new Defense Department improvements, according to lawmakers.

A separate disagreement over a cryptocurrency provision in the infrastructure bill also was simmering. 

Related Stories

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Robert Duncan, R, the secretary for the minority, walks to the chamber as the Senate works to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 2, 2021
USA
US Senate Pushing Ahead with Massive Infrastructure Measure
$1 trillion bipartisan bill could be voted on by week's end 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 04:46 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves at the end of a news conference on priority issues, including voting rights…
USA
US Senate Considers Massive Infrastructure Measure
Bipartisan bill introduced in rare Sunday session, with final vote on $1 trillion deal possible by week’s end 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 12:42 PM
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the latest action in the infrastructure negotiations between…
US Politics
Schumer: US Senators Will ‘Get the Job Done’ on Infrastructure
Bill is nearly $1 trillion
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 01:37 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

US Senate to Try to Finish $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Saturday

Light illuminates the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. With an urgency unseen since the…
US Politics

Biden Signs Bill Awarding Medals to US Capitol Riot Responders

President Joe Biden talks with Logan Evans and Abigail Evans, children of USCP Officer William "Billy" Evans before signing a…
USA

Biden Wants America to Speed the Shift to Electric Cars

President Joe Biden gets out of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xE on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug…
US Politics

Carey, Backed by Trump, Wins Primary for House Seat in Ohio

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning…
USA

CDC Issues New Eviction Ban for Most of US Through Early October

From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,…