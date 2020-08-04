Voters Cast Primary Ballots in 5 US States

Five U.S. states are holding primary elections Tuesday, with a Republican battle for a Senate seat representing Kansas among the key races.

A total of 11 candidates are competing for the chance to be on the November general election ballot as voters make their pick to fill the seat of retiring Republican Senator Pat Roberts.

Roberts has endorsed Congressman Roger Marshall, who also has the backing of other Republican leaders. Former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach and plumbing company founder Bob Hamilton are the other top contenders. Kobach lost a 2018 bid to be the governor of Kansas.

The last time a Republican candidate lost an election for a Senate seat representing Kansas was 1932. The Republican who wins Tuesday will likely be favored in November, but Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier has raised more money thus far than any of the Republicans and her party is pushing to regain a majority in the Senate.

Heading into the November election day, Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate advantage, while Democrats have the majority in the House of Representatives.

In the House, there is a Republican primary Tuesday for the 2nd congressional district in Kansas with incumbent Congressman Steve Watkins battling a challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

LaTurner has said felony illegal voting charges against Watkins, which Watkins denies, make him vulnerable to losing the seat to a Democrat in November. Watkins has campaigned as a staunch conservative who backs President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump talks with Republican candidate for Kansas' 2nd Congressional District Steve Watkins during a campaign rally at Kansas Expocentre, Oct. 6, 2018 in Topeka, Kan.

In the state of Michigan, focus Tuesday will be on the 13th congressional district where Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones.

Tlaib finished 900 votes ahead of Jones in a six-person race in the party’s 2018 primary. This time it will just be those two candidates on the ballot.

Republicans are also battling for the chance to fill the seats of two retiring congressmen representing Michigan districts.

In the 3rd congressional district, five Republicans are competing for the seat currently held by Congressman Justin Amash, who left the Republican party a year ago.

Three Republicans are on the ballot in the race for the party’s nomination in the 10th district, which is currently represented by retiring Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell.

Voters in the state of Arizona are casting primary ballots to pick candidates for a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late Senator John McCain’s term.

Republican Martha McSally was appointed to the seat in 2018 and is facing a challenge from businessman Daniel McCarthy. In the Democratic race, former astronaut Mark Kelly is heavily favored over a write-in candidate.

Voters are also casting primary ballots for House seats in Arizona, as well as Missouri and Washington.

The general election is November 3, and winners will take office in January.