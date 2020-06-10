US Politics

Voting Chaos Reigns in US State of Georgia

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated June 10, 2020 11:08 AM
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo…
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Voting chaos partly linked to the spread of the coronavirus engulfed party primary elections in the southern U.S. state of Georgia on Tuesday, a possible preview of national general election snafus that could happen in November.  

Voters wearing face masks and standing two meters apart waited for hours in long lines to enter polling places, particularly in Fulton County, home of the state capital of Atlanta, and neighboring DeKalb County, both of them Democratic strongholds with  predominantly African American populations.

Many voters finally gave up and left without casting ballots.  

But some normal voting venues were closed or consolidated for lack of election volunteers, while restrictions on occupancy limited the number of people who could enter other election centers, to comply with social distancing directives.

Voters wait near a polling place attendant in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Computer malfunctions, mail-in ballots

Georgia voters were also stymied by new computerized voting machines that proved inoperable or the lack of them at polling places.

Meanwhile, election officials trying to count the votes seemed overwhelmed by the vast increase in the number of voters who mailed in their ballots to avoid going to a voting place and possibly exposing themselves to someone infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.  

State officials mailed absentee ballot applications to every active voter in the state. At least 1.2 million voters returned absentee ballots, a 30-fold increase for a state that usually sees about 40,000 mailed-in ballots.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said early Wednesday, “Due to the nature of this election, we have said multiple times that election results will take time to receive, validate and post. Voting in a pandemic has posed a variety (of) issues for the elections officials, as well as the voters.”

Georgia’s chief elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, called the issues "unacceptable," but blamed local election officials in a handful of counties, especially in the Atlanta metropolitan area. He contended they were ultimately responsible for training poll workers and said voters in other parts of the state encountered few problems.

Officials in the areas with slow voting blamed Raffensperger.

Stacey Abrams, one of the most prominent Democrats in the state, said at a news conference, “We found ourselves in the midst of both incompetence and malfeasance. And unfortunately, the secretary of state is now trying to shift the blame, and he’s trying to create a pretext that only a few counties are being impacted, and that this is a localized problem.”

Voters also encountered long lines in the western state of Nevada, waiting up to five hours to cast ballots. In Nevada, mailed ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and received within a week will be counted, meaning a late surge of votes could determine the outcome of close contests.

Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions

Election results

In the key race in Georgia, Jon Ossoff, the 33-year-old chief executive of an investigative TV production company, led a large field of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to oppose incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, a close ally of President Donald Trump, in the November election.

But early Wednesday, it was unclear whether Ossoff had cleared the 50% threshold to avoid an Aug. 11 runoff election. Teresa Tomlinson, the former mayor of Columbus, was a distant second behind Ossoff, narrowly ahead of businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico.

Perdue had no Republican challengers in his bid for a second six-year term in the U.S.  Senate.

Party primary elections were also held Tuesday in South Carolina, North Dakota and West Virginia.

Who can vote by mail in the US

Related Stories

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta.
USA
'Chaos in Georgia': Is Messy Primary a November Harbinger?
Many Democrats blame Republican secretary of state for hours-long lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time for elections
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 07:44
People wait in a line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo…
US Politics
Long Lines Snarl Voting in Georgia's Primary Election Amid Pandemic
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office won't begin to release results until the last precinct has closed and that winners may not be known for days 
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 16:48
A Cobb County Ga., absentee ballot is seen Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. Presidential Preference Primary, General…
US Politics
Georgia Democrats Face Off in Senate Primary After Delay
If no candidate receives more than 50% of votes, the top two finishers will advance to an Aug. 11 primary runoff
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 04:09
People wait in a line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo…
US Politics
Five US States Holding Political Party Primaries on Tuesday
Long lines and voting machine malfunctions reported in Georgia
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 15:13
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More stories

Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

US Military Now Rethinking Links to Confederate Army Symbols

A sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C., is shown, Jan. 4, 2020.
USA

'Chaos in Georgia': Is Messy Primary a November Harbinger?

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta.
US Politics

Voting Chaos Reigns in US State of Georgia

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta.
US Politics

Long Lines Snarl Voting in Georgia's Primary Election Amid Pandemic

People wait in a line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo…
US Politics

Five US States Holding Political Party Primaries on Tuesday

People wait in a line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo…