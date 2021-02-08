US Politics

What Trump Said Ahead of Riot at US Capitol

By VOA News
February 08, 2021 05:23 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection that resulted in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as lawmakers met to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election win. 

More than a month ago, then-President Trump spoke to his supporters before they marched to the Capitol. Here are some excerpts of what Trump said that day.  

— “All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened, radical-left Democrats, which is what they’re doing, and stolen by the fake news media. That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing. We will never give up. We will never concede, it doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.” 

— “Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about. To use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.” 

— “After this, we’re going to walk down (to the Capitol), and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down. … We’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.” 

— “We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” 

— “And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” 

— “So, we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue — I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol, and we’re going to try and give … give our Republicans — the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help. We’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” 

More than a week after the riot, the House of Representatives impeached Trump. Two weeks after it, Trump’s four-year term in the White House ended, and he left Washington for his home along the Atlantic Ocean in Florida. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally
US Politics
Battle Lines Drawn for Impeachment Trial
Democrats and Republicans reveal strategies ahead of historic impeachment trial
Default Author Profile
By Steve Redisch
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 03:50 AM
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
All About America
Full National Impact of 2nd Trump Impeachment Could Take Decades to Unpack
Historians call for national reckoning after assault on the US Capitol
Dora Mekouar
By Dora Mekouar
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 12:19 AM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Politics
What You Need to Know About Trump Impeachment Trial
Former president Donald Trump is only US head of state to be impeached twice; 100 members of Senate will hear arguments for and against 'incitement of insurrection' charge
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 02:54 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

US Politics

What Trump Said Ahead of Riot at US Capitol

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

US Treasury Chief: Would Take Years for US Economy to Recover Without Aid Deal 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the…
Immigration

Biden Administration Suspends Trump Asylum Deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

Honduran migrants with children, who are making their way north to the U.S. border, rest in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Wednesday,…
US Politics

Battle Lines Drawn for Impeachment Trial

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally
All About America

Full National Impact of 2nd Trump Impeachment Could Take Decades to Unpack

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.