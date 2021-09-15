US Politics

White House Defends Top General Who Voiced Trump Concerns

By Ken Bredemeier
September 15, 2021 05:23 PM
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, May 6,…
FIE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon, May 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The White House on Wednesday defended the top U.S. military commander, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, against calls for his resignation following disclosures in a new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.  

According to the book, titled "Peril," Milley told senior military officials that any attack orders coming from former President Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency must be cleared with him. The book also disclosed that Milley twice called China to assure Beijing that no U.S. attack was imminent. 

Under U.S. law, the president is the commander in chief and there is a tradition of civilian control of military leaders.  

But Milley, believing that Trump had suffered a mental decline after losing his reelection bid last November, summoned his senior military leaders in early January to make sure they conferred with him before carrying out any overseas attack orders from Trump, according to the book. Milley has not challenged the assertions. 

After the outreach to Beijing was disclosed Tuesday, senior officials said Milley had coordinated the calls with the knowledge of the office of the secretary of defense, the Pentagon's civilian leadership. 

Trump issued no such attack orders in January as he prepared to leave Washington and turn the presidency over to Democrat Joe Biden, though he persists to this day in unfounded claims that he was cheated out another four-year term by fraudulent vote counts. 

Milley has continued to lead the U.S. military during Biden's first eight months in office. But some Republican lawmakers have called for his resignation over the incidents described in the book, which is set for release next week. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes a question from a reporter at a press briefing at the White House in Washington,…
White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes a question from a reporter at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Sept. 15, 2021.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected any contention that Milley had violated the principle of civilian control of the military. She said Biden has "complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to the Constitution." 

The incidents occurred at a time when the former president "fomented unrest leading to insurrection and an attack on our nation's Capitol," she said. Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building on January 6 to try to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory. 

Psaki called the rioting at the Capitol "one of the darkest days in our nation's history." 

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the nomination of Linda Thomas…
FILE - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a frequent Biden critic, called for Milley's resignation, saying that Milley "worked to actively undermine the sitting commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces" and that his actions amounted to treason. 

"Gen. Milley has attempted to rationalize his reckless behavior by arguing that what he perceived as the military's judgment was more stable than its civilian commander," Rubio wrote to Biden. 

"It is a dangerous precedent that could be asserted at any point in the future by Gen. Milley or others," Rubio said. "It threatens to tear apart our nation's longstanding principle of civilian control of the military." 

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, leaves after a Republican luncheon, at the Capitol in…
FILE - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

Another Republican, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, called the book's revelations "deeply concerning." 

"Our Constitution embeds civilian control of the military, and if the chairman of the joint chiefs was actively undermining the commander in chief and pledging to our enemies to defy his own commander, that is completely inconsistent with his responsibilities," Cruz said. 

But Milley's spokesman, Colonel David Butler, said the chief of staff's reported actions were within normal bounds, noting he regularly consults with defense chiefs across the world, including those in China and Russia. 

"General Milley continues to act and advise within his authority in the lawful tradition of civilian control of the military and his oath to the Constitution," Butler said in a press release. 
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley holds a news briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U…
US Politics
New Book: Top US Military Leader Moved to Thwart Possible Overseas Attack
Account details former President Donald Trump's rage at losing presidency and fears that he might provoke a war before leaving office
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 07:45 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley listens before a meeting with Secretary of…
USA
US Military Leaders Warn Troops Against Political Violence
The right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence, according to a memo signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 06:28 PM
FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington.
USA
Milley Says He Was Wrong to Accompany Trump on Church Walk
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says his presence 'created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 12:52 PM
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the presentation of the Space Force Flag in the Oval Office of the White…
Top US Military Officer Reaches out to Capitol Hill Leaders After Protest Criticism
Pentagon’s come under fire for role in Floyd protest response
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:11 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More stories

US Politics

2 Women of Color to Face Off in Boston Mayoral Race

Boston mayoral candidates Annissa Essaibi George, left, and Michelle Wu, center, speak before the start of the Roxbury Unity…
US Politics

US Justice Department Files Emergency Motion Against Texas Restrictive Abortion Law

Abortion rights demonstrators march to the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Md. Monday Sept. 13,…
US Politics

Bid to Unseat California Governor Fails by Large Margin 

Boxes of ballots arrive to be counted at the tallying center in Downey, California, on September 14, 2021, after the close of…
US Politics

Biden Pitches Spending Plan as Key to Fight Climate Change

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure at the Flatirons campus of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Tuesday,…
US Politics

New Book: Top US Military Leader Moved to Thwart Possible Overseas Attack

FILE PHOTO: Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley holds a news briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U…