US Politics

White House: Trump to Nominate Mark Esper as Pentagon Chief

By Reuters
June 21, 2019 10:24 PM
FILE - In this April 2, 2019, file photo, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper speaks during a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Army Mark Esper speaks during a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 2, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esper to be secretary of defense, the White House said in a statement.

Esper takes over as acting defense secretary Monday following the resignation of Patrick Shanahan, who is stepping down after media reports emerged this week of domestic violence in his family. Trump said Tuesday he would likely nominate Esper to lead the Pentagon.

Trump also said he plans to nominate David Norquist, who currently serves as the Pentagon's comptroller, to be deputy defense secretary.
 

Reuters